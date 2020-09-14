Search

Poignant scene as only six can attend Battle of Britain service

PUBLISHED: 10:59 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 14 September 2020

80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Norwich City Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Norwich City Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

It was perhaps not the way many people would have expected to mark the 80th anniversary of a pivotal moment of the Second World War.

80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Norwich City Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Norwich City Hall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

However, while the Covid-19 pandemic may have limited the scale of how the Battle of Britain was remembered, for the station commander at RAF Marham it added poignancy to the occasion.

On Monday morning, September 14, a very small scale memorial service was held outside Norwich’s war memorial opposite City Hall - so small in fact that just six people participated in the ceremonies.

However, James Beck, who is also group captain at Marham, said that in a way this added to the significance of the occasion.

He said: “I think the way we had to do the service was quite symbolic. When you analyse the austere conditions of the times in a very small way there are similarities to how things were when the war was being fought.

Lord mayor of Norwich Vaughan Thomas gives an address at the Battle of Britain memorial ceremony Picture: Victoria PertusaLord mayor of Norwich Vaughan Thomas gives an address at the Battle of Britain memorial ceremony Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“These are times of tremendous uncertainty, anxiety and sacrifice and certainly 80 years ago it was like that too, but on a far greater scale.

“In an ideal world it would have been great to have had more people here, but everything ran incredibly smoothly, it was a glorious day, and it meant an incredible amount to still be able to pay tribute to those who gave so much.”

The service saw wreaths laid by Captain Beck, Stuart Colbourne, president of the Norwich Royal Air Forces Association, deputy lieutenant Marion Prinsely and Lord Mayor Vaughan Thomas. The Rev Edward Carter, from St Peter Mancroft church, led the proceedings, while a standard bearer from the RAF branch in Norwich completed the six-strong service.

The memorial was cordoned out with velvet rope to allow those who participated to do so in a socially-distanced manner, while a sanitising table was also in place.

James Beck, station commander, RAF Marham. Picture: Victoria PertusaJames Beck, station commander, RAF Marham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Thomas, who without coronavirus would have completed his term as Lord Mayor in May, said: “It obviously would have been nice to be able to have a few more airman here to attend, but we had to put health and safety first. For me, it was a great honour to be involved.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press.

Most Read

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘We’re concerned about Christmas’ - How large families are being hit by new ‘rule of six’

Karen Wilton and her family of 12, will no longer all be able to meet up in the same place from Monday September 14, when new restirctions on social gatherings come into force in England. Picture: Karen Wilton

Rule of six law starts today - here are all the new rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Picture PA Wire.

Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

