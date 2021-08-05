How Norfolk had a hand in today's Team GB gold medal

Published: 9:46 PM August 5, 2021

Great Britain's Matthew Walls (left) on the way to winning in the Men's Omnium Scratch Race. - Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Chris Walls grabbed gold in the men's omnium cycling at the Olympics today, but he may have Norfolk to thank for his win.

In an event split into four races, Walls won the opening race before riding smartly in the final deciding points race to finish first.

He rode to victory onboard Lotus' Team GB cycle created at the company's Hethel base by chief aerodynamist, Richard Hill.

The new Lotus bike and an Elise car - Credit: Rob Borrett

But the 23-year-old's Tokyo 2020 triumph is not the first time a bike designed by Mr Hill has won, with his Type 108 cycle previously clinching gold for Chris Boardman at Barcelona 1992.

Before the race, Mr Hill told this newspaper designing a bike came down to making "a fraction of a second" difference.

Great Britain's Matthew Walls with his gold medal. - Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

He said: "In 1992 it was about knocking off quite a few seconds, now it's about fractions of seconds which can make the difference between gold or nothing at all."

Great Britain's Matthew Walls celebrates gold in the men's omnium. - Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Lotus bike will be ridden by all Team GB athletes at Tokyo 2020.



