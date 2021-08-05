How Norfolk had a hand in today's Team GB gold medal
- Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Chris Walls grabbed gold in the men's omnium cycling at the Olympics today, but he may have Norfolk to thank for his win.
In an event split into four races, Walls won the opening race before riding smartly in the final deciding points race to finish first.
He rode to victory onboard Lotus' Team GB cycle created at the company's Hethel base by chief aerodynamist, Richard Hill.
But the 23-year-old's Tokyo 2020 triumph is not the first time a bike designed by Mr Hill has won, with his Type 108 cycle previously clinching gold for Chris Boardman at Barcelona 1992.
Before the race, Mr Hill told this newspaper designing a bike came down to making "a fraction of a second" difference.
He said: "In 1992 it was about knocking off quite a few seconds, now it's about fractions of seconds which can make the difference between gold or nothing at all."
You may also want to watch:
The Lotus bike will be ridden by all Team GB athletes at Tokyo 2020.
Most Read
- 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
- 2 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 3 No club record bid from City for Armstrong
- 4 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses
- 5 Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
- 6 Tzolis poised to complete Canaries switch
- 7 New landlords hope to serve up Thai food in suburban pub
- 8 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
- 9 Covid-19 outbreak at hotel 'goes back to Latitude' - but guests not pinged
- 10 City closing in on Werder Bremen striker