Seal trips braced for busy season ahead - but quiet first day after easing
The sun shone down on north Norfolk on Monday, but Blakeney and Morston Quay remained relatively quiet as visitors stayed away from picturesque villages.
At Morston Quay seal trip boats remained moored with some not receiving any bookings for the first trip of the new season.
Paul Bishop, from Bishop's Boats Seal Trips, said while fully booked for Tuesday, April 13, the company had cancelled its 9.30am trip on Monday, due to a lack of bookings, something Mr Bishop put down to a combination of factors.
He said: "There's no-one booking on this morning because there's a lack of accommodation available, but we're fully booked tomorrow."
Mr Bishop said in a way he was "not surprised" the first trip had not received any bookings and said normally people stayed overnight before heading out on one of the boats, especially if the tide meant trips took place first thing in the morning.
Looking forward to the season ahead he said he and others were expecting a busy summer and already had lots of bookings in the diary for August and July.
Mr Bishop said: "[We're expecting] lots of visitors, we won't be doing full boats, we will still be running at less than 50pc capacity."
Jane Temple, one of the owners of Temples Seal Trips, said she and her staff ran a training trip on Monday morning, but had a fully booked trip for Tuesday. she said the quiet start to the week felt a little like the calm before the storm.
Ms Temple said: "We did run a training trip [this morning] just because the boats were in the water and we were all about."
She said she had mixed feelings about the season ahead and knew it would be busy but felt better prepared compared to last summer.
Jason Bean, from Beans Seal Trip, said he was a "little surprised" people hadn't started to arrive in North Norfolk yet. Echoing the thoughts of other seal trip operators he said there was a lot of apprehension about the summer ahead.
Mr Bean, said: "There's been such a build-up. It's like someone opened the flood doors and everyone's coming in, I'm a bit nervous but pleased.
"We've had nothing since January and you just don't know what to expect, I think people are needing to get away, I think we're going to get a massive influx of people."