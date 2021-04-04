Barbecue packs a hit in town as lockdown freedom looms

Video

Published: 12:09 PM April 4, 2021

Barbecue packs have proven to be a hot-ticket item as for butchers in one Norfolk town as lockdown restrictions ease.

And Jason Gibbons and Johnny Payne, who run Coxford's butchers, said they had noticed more people in the town centre, and expected things to get busier still when non-essential shops and outdoor service at pubs and restaurants could resume on April 12.

Mr Payne said: "We've noticed a slight increase, and last weekend we sold a lot of barbecue packs. I think after next week it will really hit and people will start coming out to do their shop, and to interact with other people again."

Just as spring flowers are blooming, fresh life is breezing back into Norfolk's communities as the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, hopefully for the last time.

More people were at Aylsham's Market Place for the monthly farmers' market on Easter Saturday morning - the end of the 'stay at home' order meaning people have greater freedom to get out and about.

Later on, Isa Alfonso was setting up her food stand called the Waffle Wagon in front of the town hall.

The Aylsham resident said it was the second time she had run the stand - where she also sells ice cream and chocolate - there since the third lockdown started and trade had been good.

Ms Alfonso said: "I think with the lockdown people are desperate to come out, so when they see something like this they tend to come along just for the walk, the fresh air, and to try some different foods."

Seb Dennis, from nearby Aldborough, was in town shopping. An instructor for paddle boarding, mountain biking and other outdoor activities, he said he was looking forward to further restrictions easing and getting back to work again.

Mr Dennis, who has been on furlough, said: "I spend most of my time outside being active, but I haven't been able to while you couldn't travel to do it. I'm being supported by my employer so I've got off quite lightly, but I know it's been hard for a lot of people."

Kay Winstanley, who has lived in Aylsham for two years, said she had already taken advantage of new rules which meant people could meet outside again in groups of up to six, or two households.

She said: "I did see a friend in my garden which is lovely. I hadn't seen her since November. I think they've taken the right approach by going slow."

