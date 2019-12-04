Search

Advanced search

Video

How a rescued horse helped overcome my grief

PUBLISHED: 11:53 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 04 December 2019

Amanda Gaughran credits her Blue Cross rescue horse Jasmine as being her saviour when she suffered with crippling grief following the loss of her daughter Genna to a brain tumour. Picture: Steve Bardens.

Amanda Gaughran credits her Blue Cross rescue horse Jasmine as being her saviour when she suffered with crippling grief following the loss of her daughter Genna to a brain tumour. Picture: Steve Bardens.

©Steve Bardens

A grieving mother found the companionship of a rescued horse helped her cope with the death of her beloved daughter.

Amanda Gaughran credits her Blue Cross rescue horse Jasmine as being her saviour when she suffered with crippling grief following the loss of her daughter Genna to a brain tumour. Picture: Steve Bardens.Amanda Gaughran credits her Blue Cross rescue horse Jasmine as being her saviour when she suffered with crippling grief following the loss of her daughter Genna to a brain tumour. Picture: Steve Bardens.

Amanda Gaughran's world was torn apart when she lost Genna at the age of just 26, in 2012.

As she grappled with depression, her husband Ed and and son Phillip wondered it might help if Mrs Gaughran, 56, who already owned two horses, took on another.

National pet charity Blue Cross was looking for homes for 70 animals which had been rescued.

Jasmine, now 11, was among them. Factory worker Mrs Gaughran, from Marshland St James, said as soon as she arrived, in November 2014, she made a difference to her life.

"We've got other horses but she's the one who seemed to know when something was wrong," she said. "She was more perceptive than the others were.

"Jasmine seemed to understand. I'd go in there and cry in her mane and give her a cuddle, and she'd nuzzle me as if to say: 'Everything's going to be okay, mum.

"She followed me everywhere. On good days she would look at me out of those big kind eyes and I swear she was smiling at me. On bad days she would come to me and with a gentle nudge would remind me she was there for me. She seemed to feel what you were feeling and understand what you were going through, maybe because she'd been through something similar herself.

"Gradually I recovered from the depression. Although I miss Genna terribly, I know she wouldn't want my life to stop because of her.

"Caring for Jasmine gave me a purpose. We rescued each other in our times of need. I think she was sent to help me. It proves what great healers horses can be."

National pet charity Blue Cross has launched a report which calls on the Government to recognise the role animals can play in people's wellbeing.

The report, Link in the Chain, examines the impact poverty, mental health problems and loneliness have on society and how animals are a crucial link for many people.

Among its recommendations, Blue Cross is calling for community mental health teams to recognise a patient's relationship with their pet in any psychological and psychiatric assessments and make sure this is reflected in care plans.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two police cars crash on way to call-out

The scene on Norwich Road, Swaffham, following a crash involving two police cars. Picture: Supplied

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Driving instructor, 42, stole from wife after leaving her for student, 19

Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Council probes how it hired contact of Lib Dem candidate for £1k a day job

Karen Ward, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for North Norfolk. Photo: North Norfolk Liberal Democrats

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two police cars crash on way to call-out

The scene on Norwich Road, Swaffham, following a crash involving two police cars. Picture: Supplied

Christmas shoppers urged not to drive into city centre amid congestion fears

Flashback to 2014, when traffic marshals were in use on the city's streets in the run-up to Christmas. Photo : Steve Adams

Driving instructor, 42, stole from wife after leaving her for student, 19

Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

We’ll remember the mum we lost to cancer this Christmas

Shannen and Caleb, with Lisa's oldder sister Hayley Spano Picture: Submitted

Chinese restaurant reopens following month-long closure

Chopstix has reopened in intu Chapelfield. Picture: Rebecca Downie at intu Chapelfield/Chopstix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists