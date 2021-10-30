'Saturation point' - mayor's concerns over town's housing growth
- Credit: Mike Page
"I think we're getting to a stage where we're at saturation point."
Those are the words of Wymondham's mayor Kevin Hurn, of the growth his town is experiencing.
With its magnificent abbey, quaint streets, excellent shops and location close to the A11, it's little wonder Wymondham regularly features on lists of the best places to live.
But, such popularity heaps pressure on the need to provide homes for people who want to live there.
In 2015, South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller said it was crucial that Wymondham not be "swamped by a level of growth that could choke it and spoil the very qualities that make it such an attractive place to live and work".
That was in the preface to the Wymondham Area Action Plan - a document to control where development could be permitted.
That plan provided for at least 2,200 new homes by 2026. The latest Greater Norwich Local Plan - a blueprint for where development could be acceptable - allocates 150 more.
You may also want to watch:
That will mean the town will have grown by about 2,600 homes by 2038.
Mr Hurn, the town's mayor, who represents Wymondham Town (Central) on South Norfolk Council, said: "I think we're getting to a stage where we are at saturation point.
Most Read
- 1 New town could be answer to district's rapid growth
- 2 Men stabbed in Norwich not being treated as victims, police say
- 3 Revealed: Norfolk crime hotspots with most weapon offences
- 4 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
- 5 Owner of popular bakery rushed into intensive care 120 miles from home
- 6 Police hunt wanted man in Norwich
- 7 Chef from Michelin-starred restaurant takes helm at Golden Triangle pub
- 8 Removal vehicle found to be 1,300 kilos overweight
- 9 Five Norfolk places named among best to visit in 2021
- 10 Extinction Rebellion plans Norwich action for COP26
"We feel we've probably had our fair share of new housing and we're hoping that we won't get further allocations beyond what we have had.
"There's been three or four areas where we have had or will be having development and we do get tentative inquiries from other developers, which has resulted in a bit of a backlash."
Mr Hurn said there was, in common with much of the country, pressure on doctors' surgeries, but also on the town's primary schools.
Wymondham High Academy has been expanded - to provide an extra 375 places for pupils.
And a new 420-place primary school is earmarked for nearby Silfield.
But other infrastructure is also under pressure. Anglian Water will need to increase capacity at the town's water recycling centre to serve growth.
And there should be improvements at Wymondham railway station, which will get a share of the £32m Transforming Cities cash awarded to Greater Norwich to improve access.