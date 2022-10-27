County Hall maintains flooding objection to wind farm expansion

County Hall is maintaining its objection to increasing the size of two wind farms on the north Norfolk coast until flooding fears are addressed.

Equinor, the Norwegian state-owned energy giant, is seeking permission to add dozens of new turbines at its Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms.

Norfolk County Council's planning committee voted to "support the principle" of the development but also issued a 'holding objection'.

The authority's concerns related to flooding and drainage plans at the onshore substations.

Conservative councillor Brian Long reiterated the need for a drainage plan, saying there cannot be a flood risk where there is important electrical infrastructure.

An officer also told the committee there were "ongoing discussions" around a construction traffic management plan and the combined impact of the scheme and other energy projects in the area.

He said cable routes were "ploughing through the heart of the county" and environmental and highway safety could not be compromised.

Projects planned for the Norfolk coast include the Hornsea Project Three offshore wind farm. At 2.4GW and able to power three million homes it will be one of the biggest in the world.