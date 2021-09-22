News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

New homes and library for seaside town is delayed a year

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:24 PM September 22, 2021   
Hunstanton library, which could be replaced with a larger library Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton library, which could be replaced with a larger library Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Plans to build a new housing development and library in Hunstanton have been delayed until 2022.

With the plans for 47 new homes, a library, and retail units pushed back, locals can expect development to start next Spring.

These delays have been caused by pressures in the supply chain and changes made to the Fire Safety Act, according to West Norfolk Council, who are behind the project.

It was also pushed to next Spring to avoid town disruption during Christmas and through the panto season.

Hunstanton bus station, which could be relocated to make way for development Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton bus station, which is set to be redeveloped - Credit: Chris Bishop

Richard Blunt, West Norfolk cabinet member for Development and Regeneration, said: "Many projects across the country are having difficulty sourcing materials and other supplies, we are not unique in this matter

You may also want to watch:

"This exciting project is still going ahead but we’ll have to wait a little longer for it to begin. We have made arrangements to push back the demolition works until spring next year."

The planned library will be "modern", helping people with reading and literacy, teaching digital skills, and hosting community activities to prevent social isolation, the council says.

Most Read

  1. 1 New women's only fitness studio to open in Norwich
  2. 2 Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country
  3. 3 Chance to have your say over 4,000-home development
  1. 4 Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode
  2. 5 Teen opens American sweet shop in town
  3. 6 Plans to open McDonald's on outskirts of town in 2022
  4. 7 The Chase star's tribute to contestant who died in Norfolk house fire
  5. 8 School bus drivers 'risked children's lives' with illegal long shifts
  6. 9 First look as Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre opens
  7. 10 Farke hammers Tzolis for penalty antics in City defeat
Hunstanton News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Person pulled from car as rain lashes region

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A12-Police-Road-Closed-Crash

Norfolk Live | Updated

Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to its roof

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Huge concrete walled blast proof bunker on abandoned former airbase at RAF Watton

Huge blast proof bunker with acre of land for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
A nest of 'murder hornets' has been found at one Norfolk home.

Defra confirms insects found in Norfolk are not 'murder hornets'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon