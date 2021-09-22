New homes and library for seaside town is delayed a year
Plans to build a new housing development and library in Hunstanton have been delayed until 2022.
With the plans for 47 new homes, a library, and retail units pushed back, locals can expect development to start next Spring.
These delays have been caused by pressures in the supply chain and changes made to the Fire Safety Act, according to West Norfolk Council, who are behind the project.
It was also pushed to next Spring to avoid town disruption during Christmas and through the panto season.
Richard Blunt, West Norfolk cabinet member for Development and Regeneration, said: "Many projects across the country are having difficulty sourcing materials and other supplies, we are not unique in this matter
"This exciting project is still going ahead but we’ll have to wait a little longer for it to begin. We have made arrangements to push back the demolition works until spring next year."
The planned library will be "modern", helping people with reading and literacy, teaching digital skills, and hosting community activities to prevent social isolation, the council says.
