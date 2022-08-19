Flats to be built above high street bank

Major works are planned to turn the space above a high street bank into housing complete with roof terraces.

The first floor of Barclays in Watton could become two three-bedroom flats, under an application submitted to Breckland District Council.

Proposed works also include two roof terraces on the rear of the building and new stairs to access the apartments.

The ground floor is set to be retained as a bank.

A planning statement said: "The development will provide much-needed housing stock in a sustainable, town-centre location, while also utilising underused storage and office space and ensuring that the existing bank at the ground floor level is retained."

The developer has promised that there would be no change to the outside of the building and no impact on the neighbouring Grade II listed building.

Parking will be retained for the banking staff and customers.