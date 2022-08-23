111 Shipdham Road in Toftwood, Dereham, could be converted into a new dentist's surgery. - Credit: Google

A private dental practice in Dereham which as hit capacity says it will apply for an NHS contract if its plans to expand into a house are granted.

The owners of Toftwood Dental Practice on Chapel Lane have applied for planning permission to convert a home at 111 Shipdham Road into a second surgery for the practice.

The new surgery would take private patients - and if successful, the existing surgery intends to apply for an NHS dental contract so that it can take on NHS patients.

The practice’s owners, who are purchasing the three-bedroom detached property on Shipdham Road, are requesting permission for a range of works, including the creation of a gravel car park and turning area at the back of the property.

A statement prepared by the owners claims that the project will “promote[the use of the existing adjacent bus stop and provide modern cycle storage facilities; it will also allow for staff electric car charging in the future”.

The front entrance would meanwhile be adjusted to include an accessible ramp and handrail as well as increasing the width of driveway and dropping the kerb.

A bedroom on the ground floor would be converted into a surgery room, with the living room turned into a waiting room and reception area.

A second surgery room will be allowed for in the property’s other ground floor bedroom, which the owners said could be brought into use as the business expands.

A small unillumined sign, measuring 0.3 square metres, would be erected to advertise the location of Toftwood Dental Practice and a small plate naming the dentist.

The practice’s owners added that an agreement has been made with Toftwood Social Club, opposite the property, for the practice to rent two off-street parking spaces on weekdays from 7.30am until 5.30pm to reduce the number of vehicles parked at 111 Shipdham Road.

Breckland Council is due to issue a decision on whether to grant permission for the change of use at 111 Shipdham Road by October 17.

The plans can be viewed and commented on by searching for planning reference 3PL/2022/0947/F at http://planning.breckland.gov.uk/OcellaWeb/planningSearch