Computer problem delays £150 council tax rebate for thousands

Some 75,000 households across Norfolk are still waiting to get their council tax rebate, while a computer problem triggered a delay for thousands in Norwich.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the £150 rebate in February, and councils have paid the money into accounts of more than 270,000 households.

The bulk were paid automatically to people who pay their bills by direct debit.

But some, whose bank details were not already held by councils, are still waiting, including more than 25,000 in Norwich.

Norwich City Council has paid about 34,000 rebates to those who pay by direct debit.

The council is contacting others by letter telling them how they can get their rebate.

But a blunder meant 5,700 households were sent letters telling them they could apply online, only to find a code they were given to do so did not work, due to computer issues.

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: “We understand exactly how important the rebate payments are to so many – and were the first Norfolk council to start paying out the rebate.

"We’re doing our very best to make the remaining payments as quickly as possible.

"We’re really sorry there was initially an issue for some of our residents being able to receive their rebate as quickly as we wanted.

"Thankfully we spotted the problem in the early stages which meant a minority of those eligible were affected, and now the problem has been ironed out.”

Apology letters were sent and new codes issued - at a cost of £5,000.

The council said the remaining 20,000 households will receive letters about how to claim their rebate over the next couple of weeks.

Householders in band A to D properties qualify, while there is some discretionary funding for households outside those bands.

What has each council done?

West Norfolk

West Norfolk Council has paid more than 43,000 rebates, with just over 17,500 yet to be made.

The majority have been made automatically to people who pay by direct debit.

Others need to apply so that the council can verify it is paying the right person.

A council spokesperson said: "This has not been an easy process to set up, as we are asking our systems to do something that they were not designed for, but we are making good progress.

"We would like to assure residents that we are doing everything in our power to ensure that they get their payments as soon as possible and we will give support where it is needed to make sure this happens.”

South Norfolk / Broadland

In South Norfolk, almost 45,000 payments have been made, with 5,459 outstanding.

Almost £6.7m in rebates has been paid out and all eligible people have been contacted.

In Broadland, some £6.8m of rebates have been distributed to more than 45,500 households. with 4,569 yet to be paid.

Both councils say direct debit payers have been paid automatically, where possible.

For those customers where the councils do not hold bank details, or where the councils cannot pay them automatically they have been sent a letter advising how to make a claim on the online portal.

People who do not respond will have their council tax account automatically credited with the £150.

Breckland

More than £6.9m has been paid to 45,935 households.

The remainder - some 7,500 - will have their rebate paid to them in credit to their council tax account.

The council says, if that sends their account into credit, then officers will contact them to arrange a refund.

North Norfolk

Only 2,874 eligible households have yet to be paid, with £5.7m received by 40,957 households.

The council says all eligible customers have been written to and invited to make application via a secure online portal.

Anyone who does not respond by June 30 will get a deduction from their council tax bill.

Great Yarmouth

In Great Yarmouth, 26,895 rebates have been paid - a total of just under £4.1m, with 14,732 households yet to be paid.

The borough council says it has also made discretionary £15 payments to those in Bands A to D in receipt of council tax support, council tax disabled reduction, or who are otherwise exempt.

A council spokesman said: "This is a new type of payment and it has required software updates from our IT system supplier. These have taken longer than we would have liked to test and complete."

The council said eligible people the council does not already have bank details for, would be contacted this month.