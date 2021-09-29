Huge turnout at consultation on controversial 300 home plan
- Credit: Noah Vickers
Hundreds of people poured into a community centre to hear about controversial plans to build 300 homes on the edge of Norwich.
The developer, Hill, received planning permission in January 2019 to build the homes on land off Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew.
Permission had initially been rejected by Broadland District Council, but the developer overturned the rejection by successfully appealing to the planning inspectorate. Concerns centred upon a lack of facilities in the area and potential damage to nearby woodland.
At a consultation event organised by Hill at Dussindale Community Centre on Wednesday afternoon, a queue of people anxious to hear about the plans queued outside of the door.
After two hours of the four-hour event had passed, more than 150 people had come.
Jason Beckett, a former campaigner for the Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, said: “I have come to see if there’s any scope to limit the damage that’s going to be done now and to hope that, apart from the housing that’s been given permission already, what remains is retained as woodland, which is of a high value to wildlife, and is not turned into a Disney-fied parkland.”
Local district and county councillor Ian Mackie said: “I think it demonstrates how important these woods are by the sheer numbers of people who turned out this evening to hear about it.
“It’s now quite clear that what is being proposed is a tragedy for what is a finely balanced ecosystem and to see 300 houses being built on a prime County Wildlife Site is shocking.”
He said the aim now had to be to mitigate the development's impact.
Resident Shelley Luke said she was disappointed by how much of the development appeared already to have been decided.
“It seems that people’s voices are being trumped by the red tape of ‘This is what is needed’ even though we’re saying it's not needed, which is rather frustrating,” she said.
Resident Jennie Pedley said that though she had concerns about the development, the proposal to heat the homes sustainably would be “fantastic”, if carried out.
Chloe Houston, a Hill development manager, said: “We’ve had a really good turnout, which is positive to see.
“Obviously there is a lot of apprehension about the development.
“We believe that taking residents’ feedback on board will be able to provide a good scheme and a high quality development.”