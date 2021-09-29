Huge turnout at consultation on controversial 300 home plan

Published: 9:17 PM September 29, 2021 Updated: 10:19 PM September 29, 2021

Local residents, campaigners and councillors attended a consultation exhibition on Wednesday to give their feedback on a planned 300 home development in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Hundreds of people poured into a community centre to hear about controversial plans to build 300 homes on the edge of Norwich.

The developer, Hill, received planning permission in January 2019 to build the homes on land off Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew.

Permission had initially been rejected by Broadland District Council, but the developer overturned the rejection by successfully appealing to the planning inspectorate. Concerns centred upon a lack of facilities in the area and potential damage to nearby woodland.

A series of information boards about the plans were on show at Dussindale Community Centre - Credit: Noah Vickers

At a consultation event organised by Hill at Dussindale Community Centre on Wednesday afternoon, a queue of people anxious to hear about the plans queued outside of the door.

By 5pm, a queue of people had formed outside the community centre, with people anxious to learn about the plan for 300 homes. - Credit: Noah Vickers

After two hours of the four-hour event had passed, more than 150 people had come.

Former campaigner Jason Beckett said he did not want to see the remaining woodland around the development become "Disney-fied". - Credit: Noah Vickers

You may also want to watch:

Jason Beckett, a former campaigner for the Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, said: “I have come to see if there’s any scope to limit the damage that’s going to be done now and to hope that, apart from the housing that’s been given permission already, what remains is retained as woodland, which is of a high value to wildlife, and is not turned into a Disney-fied parkland.”

Local district and county councillor Ian Mackie said: “I think it demonstrates how important these woods are by the sheer numbers of people who turned out this evening to hear about it.

Conservative district and county councillor Ian Mackie said the plan was "a tragedy" but the focus now had to be on influencing the remaining aspects of the plan still to be decided. - Credit: Noah Vickers

“It’s now quite clear that what is being proposed is a tragedy for what is a finely balanced ecosystem and to see 300 houses being built on a prime County Wildlife Site is shocking.”

He said the aim now had to be to mitigate the development's impact.

Resident Shelley Luke said she was disappointed by how much of the development appeared already to have been decided.

Shelley Luke and her daughters Anya (left) and Leia (right) - Credit: Noah Vickers

“It seems that people’s voices are being trumped by the red tape of ‘This is what is needed’ even though we’re saying it's not needed, which is rather frustrating,” she said.

Despite having some concerns about the development, Jennie Pedley said the idea of heating the homes sustainably was "fantastic". - Credit: Noah Vickers

Resident Jennie Pedley said that though she had concerns about the development, the proposal to heat the homes sustainably would be “fantastic”, if carried out.

Chloe Houston, a Hill development manager, said: “We’ve had a really good turnout, which is positive to see.

Hill development manager Chloe Houston said the high turnout was positive and that feedback would be used to shape the reserved matters of the plans. - Credit: Noah Vickers

“Obviously there is a lot of apprehension about the development.

“We believe that taking residents’ feedback on board will be able to provide a good scheme and a high quality development.”

