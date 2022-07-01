Plans for 13 new homes near historic former railway line

Land at the end of Lark Road in Stoke Ferry where plans have been submitted to build 13 new homes - Credit: Google

New homes could be built on land next to a former railway line on the outskirts of a Norfolk village.

Plans have been submitted by developers Lavish Homes Elite for 13 houses on parts of two unused agricultural fields accessed via Lark Road off Wretton Road, the main street through Stoke Ferry.

The planning application to King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Council proposes a mix of three and four bedroom two-story family dwellings.

The site, next to the school playing fields, borders the historic line of the Denver and Stoke Ferry Railway, which once had a station in the tiny village.

It was the terminus of a branch line from Denver which opened in 1882 and finally closed to all traffic in 1965. The application states that the tracks were dismantled in 1977.

The plans, submitted earlier this month, have so far drawn one objection arguing the new homes would impact on local services with the village GP survey having closed and the school at full capacity.

