46-cabin holiday park proposed for Norfolk countryside

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:15 AM August 10, 2022
Stanhoe proposed holiday park aerial shot

The 46-cabin site is proposed to go up within the area of the green triangle. - Credit: Google

A new 46-cabin holiday park could soon go up in the Norfolk countryside, if permission is granted by the borough council. 

Plans for the park on Barwick Road, south of Stanhoe and a short drive from Fakenham, show a new internal road network being created on the land, which is currently laid to grass. 

The 46 cabins would centre around a newly-created pond, which will help accommodate the site's drainage needs, while an existing pond at the northern end of the land would be kept in place. 

An existing home, Frog's Hall, would be used as the manager's house - and as a shop to be used by customers rather than general public. 

The holiday units, which are proposed to be log cabins, would have a mixture of two and three bedrooms. 

In a report, the applicant's agent states: "The scale of the site is relatively small when viewed in the context of the surrounding area and nearby settlements. It would therefore not dominate the locality."

The plans can be viewed and commented on by searching for planning reference 22/01134/OM at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/comment_on_a_planning_application

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
West Norfolk News
Fakenham News

