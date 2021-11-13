Waterfront revamp moves step closer

The former Sommerfield and Thomas warehouse on the quay in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Part of a historic waterfront is being marketed in the hope of attracting a developer.

West Norfolk council said it was looking for a partner to lead the regeneration of the former Somerfield and Thomas Warehouse and the adjacent grain silo site beside the river in King's Lynn.

It says they could be used for residential, commercial and office space, restaurants, shops, community use, entertainment, recreational and leisure activities.

Works have been carried out on the warehouse including drainage improvements and the removal of asbestos.

Richard Blunt, the council's cabinet member for development and regeneration, said: “The marketing of these sites is an important step towards regenerating the riverside area.

“It will allow this part of the waterfront to be brought to life through a range of uses that will attract new businesses, employment and visitors to enhance this whole area.

“What will be crucial is that any proposals sensitively reflect the heritage of the area and compliment the local environment.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the right partner to work with us to deliver our ambitions for the riverside, and play a role in the wider programme of regeneration for King’s Lynn.”

Tom Marshall, partner with Gerald Eve, which is marketing the sites, said: “This is a rare and exciting opportunity to bring an integral part of the waterfront back to life as part of the wider Town Investment Plan.”

The Grade II listed warehouse has stood empty for 20 years. The land was originally bought by Thomas Bagge, a member of a prominent Lynn brewing family, in 1768.

When the railway came to Lynn in the mid-19th century, wagons would load and unload goods through its giant doors from lines running along the quayside.

But in the 1970s and 80s, the Ouse waterfront began to decline and the railway was removed.

Silos to store grain being loaded on and off ships stood nearby until they were demolished in 2005.

There were hopes the silo site would be developed for housing, but a bid for a 37-home retirement complex fell through and land has stood empty since.