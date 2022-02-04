Dig office set to be turned into home
- Credit: Ian Burt
Archaeologists will be returning to a Norfolk village this summer despite losing their former HQ.
Developers have applied to convert the former offices of the Sedgeford Historical and Archaeological Research Project (SHARP) into a house.
SHARP, which has been excavating sites around the village since 1996, used the building on Cole Green to store finds and other items.
In a design and access statement, Thornham-based Strata Architecture said: "The proposal is to convert the building into a two-bedroom house.
"The owners wish to retain much of the character of the whole building – single storey – and restore it very much as is. This includes the internal character such as the beams."
A decision on the application is expected later this year.
Brian Fraser, director of SHARP, said the group was now using larger portable buildings on its main site, know locally as the Boneyard, for storage.
"We are still working on the Malthouse Complex and we'll be back in July," he added.
Locals work alongside professional archaeologists, volunteers and students on the Sedgeford project.
In more than 25 years it has unearthed incredible finds from fields across the valley from the village.
They include a hoard of Iron Age gold coins hidden in a cow horn, which were discovered in 2003.
Almost 300 skeletons have been found on a Romano-British burial site which is believed to have been in use between 650 and 850AD.
Remains of a large malting complex dating back to Anglo Saxon times have also been found in the valley, served by extensive man-made watercourses.
The remains will form the centrepiece of this summer's dig.
Elsewhere in the village, archaeologists have also studied the remains of Sedgeford's aerodrome, which was used as a training base during the First World War.
Remains of buildings which housed the three squadrons and 1,200 personnel on site have been mapped.
The dig has gone ahead every year since 1996 apart from 2020, when it was cancelled because of Covid.