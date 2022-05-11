Call for more pressure over river sewage rejected

A call for council leaders to demand more enforcement to stop sewage being released into Norfolk's rivers has been rejected.

Rob Colwell, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Gaywood South, submitted a motion to Norfolk County Council amid concerns over the state of the River Gaywood in King's Lynn.

He wanted the council to agree to write to environment secretary George Eustice urging him to take enforcement action against water companies which fail to reduce "adverse impacts of storm overflow discharges".

Mr Colwell said people used to catch fish in the river, but were now more likely to catch stomach bugs.

But Brian Long, Conservative councillor for Fincham and former West Norfolk Council leader, said Anglian Water had invested in sewage improvements at Ingoldisthorpe.

He said storm overflow releases were sometimes necessary to prevent foul water back-up into the homes of people in the area.

The motion urging the council to write to Mr Eustice and the chief executive of Anglian Water was lost at Tuesday's motion, with 37 votes against, 21 for and one abstention.