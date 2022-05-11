News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Call for more pressure over river sewage rejected

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:00 AM May 11, 2022
Councillor Rob Colwell beside the Gaywood River

Councillor Rob Colwell beside the Gaywood River - Credit: Rob Colwell

A call for council leaders to demand more enforcement to stop sewage being released into Norfolk's rivers has been rejected.

Rob Colwell, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Gaywood South, submitted a motion to Norfolk County Council amid concerns over the state of the River Gaywood in King's Lynn.

He wanted the council to agree to write to environment secretary George Eustice urging him to take enforcement action against water companies which fail to reduce "adverse impacts of storm overflow discharges".

Mr Colwell said people used to catch fish in the river, but were now more likely to catch stomach bugs.

New leader of the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Brian Long. Picture: Matthew Usher

Brian Long, Conservative county councillor - Credit: Matthew Usher

But Brian Long, Conservative councillor for Fincham and former West Norfolk Council leader, said Anglian Water had invested in sewage improvements at Ingoldisthorpe.

He said storm overflow releases were sometimes necessary to prevent foul water back-up into the homes of people in the area.

The motion urging the council to write to Mr Eustice and the chief executive of Anglian Water was lost at Tuesday's motion, with 37 votes against, 21 for and one abstention.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Lord Alan Sugar. Picture: PA/Philip Toscano

Apprentice star Alan Sugar visits Norfolk village for pub lunch

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Exeter on a summer's day

Travel Features

Travel: 'I flew from Norwich to Devon in an hour!'

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 1800 FRIDAY MARCH 13 Undated handout photo issued by OfficialCharts.com of Paul Heaton

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Music legend puts money behind bar at Norfolk pubs to celebrate birthday

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Protesters outside Carrow Road following the Canaries 4-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Video

WATCH: Fan protests after Norwich City's 4-0 defeat to West Ham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon