Norfolk MP's concern over new line of pylons
- Credit: Ian Burt/UK Parliament
A Norfolk MP has joined thousands of people in criticising plans for the construction of a new line of pylons through his constituency.
Richard Bacon, the Conservative MP for South Norfolk, questioned whether the National Grid’s ‘East Anglia GREEN’ proposal to build a new power line down to the Thames Estuary needed to go over ground.
National Grid has argued that its ‘Green Energy Enablement (GREEN)’ project is needed because the region’s current pylons will be unable to cope with the amount of energy generated by wind power over the coming years.
The utility company is consulting on its proposal for the overhead line to run from Dunston, near Norwich, to Tilbury in Essex.
But the scheme has come up against opposition from people across the region, who argue the pylons will be unsightly and damaging for wildlife. More than 7,000 of them have signed a petition calling for the line to run offshore.
They have now been joined in their concerns by Mr Bacon, who said: “I think there’s a general view that the approach that National Grid has taken has precluded certain options from the get-go, and then tried to consult on a narrow range, rather than looking at it properly.
“I have a particular concern about why they wouldn’t bury them underground and have a more sensible approach to the whole-life costs, which it turns out they can when they feel like it.
“You only have to look at the strength of Storm Doris to see what the potential downside is of having them above ground.
Most Read
- 1 Prince Harry's ex marries north Norfolk hotelier
- 2 Mum killed in A47 collision was ‘walking to Norwich’, inquest hears
- 3 'Like a Halloween scene' - huge caterpillar webs engulf hedges
- 4 Princess Anne waves from Range Rover after landing in Wisbech
- 5 Classic vehicle day coming to stunning gardens this weekend
- 6 'Beheading' comment sees councillor reported to police
- 7 'It's a nightmare' - Roadworks leave town 'gridlocked'
- 8 Fears over town gridlock as years of A11 improvement works begin
- 9 Norfolk glamping site with natural pool named among UK's best newcomers
- 10 7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
“Over a 50 or 60-year cycle, you could make a very strong case that actually it’s much cheaper to do it underground in the end, because the maintenance costs are so much lower.
“But that’s aside from the other question of whether we shouldn’t have an offshore grid, which I’ve always thought we should.
“That might then make it much more logical to have a sub-sea route entirely around to Essex.”
A National Grid spokeswoman said the company was "proposing underground cables where the route crosses the Dedham Vale Area of Natural Beauty [on the Suffolk-Essex border]."
The company's director of new infrastructure, Zac Richardson, has said that the firm does not believe it is "technically feasible or economic" for the line to go offshore.
The National Grid's consultation can be found at: https://www.nationalgrid.com/electricity-transmission/network-and-infrastructure/infrastructure-projects/east-anglia-green