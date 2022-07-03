Referendum to be held over future development in village

New Buckenham Parish Council is holding a referendum over its neighbourhood plan - Credit: Janet Trewin

People in a Norfolk village will go to the polls this week to decide whether to back a blueprint for future development in their community.

A small working party in New Buckenham has spent more than five years putting together a neighbourhood plan for the Breckland village.

The parish council's plan sets a framework for development and village life until at least the year 2036, including the types of housing which would be deemed appropriate.

If approved, Breckland DIstrict Council would need to take account of it in determining whether to grant permission for planning applications in the New Buckenham area.

Karen Hobley, parish council chair, said: “Drawing up our plan has clarified the parish council’s policies towards planning, firmly based on village opinion.

"This referendum will show whether we also want the plan to be used in Breckland’s planning decisions that affect our village."

The referendum will take place from 7am until 10pm on Thursday (July 7).

Villagers can vote at the polling station in New Buckenham Village Hall.

