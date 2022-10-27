Farm shop, restaurant and plant centre plan revealed for estate

Viscount Raynham has applied to convert farm buildings at Lodge Farm at East Raynham into a farm shop and restaurant - Credit: Google

A farm shop, restaurant and plant centre could be built on part of a country estate.

Viscount Raynham has applied to convert farm buildings at Lodge Farm, part of the Raynham Estate beside the A1065 between Swaffham and Fakenham.

A planning application to North Norfolk District Council says the scheme could create 25 jobs.

"Permission is sought for the conversion and extension of existing farm buildings at Lodge Farm, and use of the adjoining land, to form a farm shop, retail uses, restaurant and plant centre," an accompanying statement says.

"It is proposed that the main barn at Lodge Farm would be converted for use as a farm shop and retail space.

"Later additions to the west of the barn would be rebuilt to provide additional retail space, including a butchery, delicatessen and cold store.

"The farm shop would provide a retail outlet for produce from both the Raynham Estate and other local farms, supplying beef, pork and free-range chicken."

The statement adds the shop would also offer a number of day-to-day items, including bread, dairy produce, fruit and vegetables.

It says: "This would enable the farm shop to fulfil, at least in part, the role of local shop, a facility which is currently absent from the Raynhams and other nearby villages."

Also included are proposals to turn the main stable block at Raynham into a 100-seat restaurant.

The statement says the focus would be on "good quality and locally sourced food".

Land to the north-west of the restaurant would be used for the sale of outdoor plants, with display areas laid out in grids separated by gravel paths.

The statement says plans for the site which included a large plant shop building were submitted to the council for advice in 2019.

The proposals were scaled down after officials raised concerns over the impact of the new building on its surroundings.

"Diversifying farming operations in this way is important to the future success of the farm business, providing additional income and helping to guard against fluctuations in commodity prices and a rather turbulent arable market," the statement adds.

"The proposal would thus help to sustain the core traditional farming business, particularly in the post-Brexit era, as the UK agricultural industry adjusts to reduced reliance on direct farm subsidies."