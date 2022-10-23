Homebuilder has plans for 150 properties at newly-acquired site

A map showing where Crocus Homes intends to build 150 new properties. To the west is Swaffham town centre - Credit: William H Brown Land & New Homes

A property developer is looking to build 150 new homes on a newly-acquired site in Swaffham.

Crocus Homes has just finalised the purchase of land off Sporle Road, to the east of the A47, from a private vendor.

Land off Sporle Road, Swaffham, which has been acquired by Crocus Homes - Credit: Google Street View

The homebuilder intends to submit a planning application to Breckland Council for the construction of 150 properties before the end of the year.

Matt Davidson, managing director of Crocus, said: "We are delighted to have exchanged on this site as part of our ongoing strategy of land acquisition in Norfolk and Suffolk.

"We are looking forward to finalising and submitting our plans to bring much-needed, high-quality homes to Swaffham, including affordable housing that exceeds planning policy requirements."

Crocus Homes, based in Long Stratton, bills itself as a specialist in building high-quality, small-scale housing developments.

In Norfolk it already has active sites in Acle, while work on another scheme, in Coltishall, is due to start in 2023/24.