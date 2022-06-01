Heritage watchdog objects to Anglia Square redevelopment plans

Plans to revamp Norwich's Anglia Square have been handed a blow, after the city's civic watchdog said it opposed the scheme.

The Norwich Society is urging city councillors to reject the project, saying the homes would not be good enough quality and the scheme would harm nearby heritage buildings.

Developer Weston Homes had hoped its revised plans, which scrapped proposals for a 20-storey tower included in the previous application, would appease objectors.

But the Norwich Society, while commending Weston Homes for efforts to consult with the community, is objecting to the plans, which include 14 buildings ranging from three to eight storeys tall.

In its objection, lodged with Norwich City Council, the group says proposed tall buildings "would create an abrupt change in character, dominate neighbours and transform the street scene".

The society raises concerns about the setting of the Grade I listed St Augustine’s Church and the Grade II listed almshouses at Gildencroft.

And, like SAVE Britain's Heritage, Norwich Cathedral and the Council for British Archaeology, the society says a building in St Botolph Street, thought to contain flints from the demolished medieval church of St Olave's, should be spared demolition.

Up to 1,100 homes are proposed at the 11.5 acre site, along with retail and commercial space.

The society said too many homes were being "squeezed" in, many with windows in just one wall.

It said: "There is no escaping the conclusion that this a very high-density residential development and one with a preponderance of small, one-bedroom units.

"The Norwich Society believes the development would not provide the standard of residential environment that should be expected of such an important site, due to its high density and the layout and orientation of the units proposed."

The society stressed it was keen to work with the applicant and the city council to help come up with an acceptable scheme.

And it suggested the best course of action could be deferring a final decision, so changes can be negotiated.

It said the halt on Norwich City Council being able to grant planning permission, triggered by Natural England's nutrient neutrality directive, means there is time for amendments to be made.

Weston Homes did not want to comment.

The previous plans for the site - which included the controversial 20-storey tower - were rejected by then local government secretary Robert Jenrick.