New business unit raises space concerns
- Credit: Google Street view
Plans for a new business unit next to a cafe have been approved after a mixed reaction from neighbours.
The development would see the demolition of a garage on 81 Park Lane, Norwich to be replaced with a single-storey business unit.
The current garage sits on the same site as Moorish Falafel and a three-bed flat.
Ahead of the meeting, 12 objections and seven letters of support were submitted to Norwich City Council.
The Norwich Society - a civic charity supporting the preservation and development of the city - also objected to the plans, which it feared would see too many properties "crammed in" to a small site.
David Jewell, speaking on behalf of developers Mr and Mrs R Spalding, said the proposed development was small, would not generate much additional foot or road traffic and provide enough bin storage space for all residents and businesses.
Labour's Ian Stutely and the Green's Sandra Bogelein both echoed criticism of the size of the development.
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 2 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
- 3 Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme
- 4 Roofer kept ripping off customers AFTER pleading guilty to fraud
- 5 Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store
- 6 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
- 7 Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million
- 8 'Does somebody have to die?' - plea for road be gritted amid icy weather
- 9 'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman
- 10 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
At a planning meeting on Thursday afternoon, the development was approved eight for and four against, with a series of conditions, including restricting hours of use and keeping the building to office use only.