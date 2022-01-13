New business unit raises space concerns

The development would see the demolition of a garage to be replaced with a new single-storey business unit - Credit: Google Street view

Plans for a new business unit next to a cafe have been approved after a mixed reaction from neighbours.

The development would see the demolition of a garage on 81 Park Lane, Norwich to be replaced with a single-storey business unit.

The current garage sits on the same site as Moorish Falafel and a three-bed flat.

Ahead of the meeting, 12 objections and seven letters of support were submitted to Norwich City Council.

The Norwich Society - a civic charity supporting the preservation and development of the city - also objected to the plans, which it feared would see too many properties "crammed in" to a small site.

David Jewell, speaking on behalf of developers Mr and Mrs R Spalding, said the proposed development was small, would not generate much additional foot or road traffic and provide enough bin storage space for all residents and businesses.

Labour's Ian Stutely and the Green's Sandra Bogelein both echoed criticism of the size of the development.

At a planning meeting on Thursday afternoon, the development was approved eight for and four against, with a series of conditions, including restricting hours of use and keeping the building to office use only.