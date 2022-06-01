Green light for 31 village homes despite objections

An artists impression of the proposed 31-home development off Alan Avenue in Newton Flotman - Credit: FW Properties

Building work for dozens of homes in a south Norfolk village has been given the green light despite a range of concerns locally.

A 31-home development set for 2.5 acres of farmland off Alan Avenue in Newton Flotman has been approved by South Norfolk Council, subject to officers being satisfied it will not impact local rivers.

The scheme is on land already allocated for development by the district council and would see a variety of one to four-bedroom houses and bungalows built, including seven affordable homes.

The plans, by Norwich-based FW Properties, drew a range of fears ahead of a meeting on Wednesday, with the parish council and 48 villagers objecting to the scheme.

Carol Watson, an objector, told councillors Alan Avenue was even more packed with cars than it had been when the site was allocated for development.

She said: “The entrance to Alan Avenue looks wide until you get to the first corner when it completely narrows. People park on the pavement because you cannot get past.”

Ms Watson also argued that open space planned for the site would be unusable because water would not drain away from the site.

A council officer acknowledged the drainage concerns but said he was confident it would “be useable for a significant part of the year”.

Donovan Brock, development coordinator at FW Properties, said: “We have designed a high-quality development on this allocated site which will fit in well with the existing neighbouring properties in this part of the village.”

Mr Brock acknowledged residents' traffic concerns but said the county council's Highways department had raised no objections and highlighted a plan to install temporary access to the site off Flordon Road to minimise disruption.

Newton Flotman councillor Florence Elis echoed the traffic concerns, saying: “Flordon Road is quite a busy, dangerous road.

“Coming out of there onto the A140 is very hazardous and some of the drivers take risks because they’re sitting there for so long.”

Graham Minshull, councillor for Diss and Roydon, said the development committee could not object on traffic grounds because the Highways department had made no objections.

The plans were approved subject to council officers being satisfied it will not lead to excess nutrients entering the waterways and harming the environment.