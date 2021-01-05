New school and 1,300-homes planned as Garden Village 'virtual exhibition' launches

Published: 12:07 PM January 5, 2021

A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website. Picture: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/ - Credit: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/

A new primary school and pre school for 480 pupils, a retirement community and 1,300 homes are earmarked as part of a vision for a landmark garden village.

Further details on a scheme to transform land north of Lowestoft have been unveiled as a six-week consultation launches.

The site area set to be transformed with the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website. Picture: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/ - Credit: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/

A virtual public exhibition about the proposed preparation of a masterplan for land north of Lowestoft is being showcased online as a new website has been unveiled.

With Suffolk County Council seeking views, it states: "This is a public consultation seeking views on the first consultation before the production of a Masterplan for the land north of Lowestoft, which is a strategic allocation within the adopted East Suffolk Council Waveney Local Plan for mixed use development."

The proposed housing development in north Lowestoft, adjacent to the A47, is on land majority owned by the county council.

The North Of Lowestoft Consultation website, which goes 'live' on January 4. Picture: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/ - Credit: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/

The consultation, which is being held virtually due to the coronavirus restrictions, started on January 4 and is running until February 15.

With the proposed masterplan relating to land to the north of Lowestoft, the site is an area of 89 hectares of arable land that includes "a significant area" of Suitable Accessible Natural Greenspace to the east of the A47 and within the parish of Corton.

Corton village sign. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

It states: "A masterplan for the development of approximately 1,300 dwellings, employment land, a new primary school (including early years provision), local centre (containing community uses and retail), a retirement community (providing supported living for adults), playing fields and green infrastructure that includes an area of Suitable Alternative Natural Green Space (SANG), which is a form of open space that encourages visitor recreation as part of site specific ecological mitigation to avoid disturbance to protected habitats."

With the consultation centring around "the design principles and proposals for the garden village," the mixed use redevelopment of the site has already been established as part of the local plan.

A county council spokesman said: "We will consider feedback from this consultation when working up the preferred options Masterplan document, before the next stage of consultation in the Summer of 2021.

"A Masterplan will be submitted to East Suffolk Council for approval in the Autumn of 2021."

Visit the virtual exhibition via https://www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/