New homes could be built on former coal yard

The entrance to the site of the proposed development off the A134 at Northwold - Credit: Google

New homes could be built on a former coal and stone merchant's yard on the outskirts of a village.

Councillors on West Norfolk's planning committee have been recommended to approve an application for outline planning permission for The Poplars, off the A134 at Northwold, near Downham Market.

A report by planning officers classes the application as a "major development". It says it will consist of 12 homes, two of which would be affordable. The proposed layout for the 2.5-acre site will be the subject of a later application.

The report adds: "The fact that the principle of residential development of a brownfield site is overwhelmingly supported by the parish council and local residents, as well as the consulted statutory consultees, indicates that there is an identified local need for new housing for the village."

Northwold has previously had no land allocated for future housing because of a lack of suitable sites in the village.

The report adds: "The site comprises a former coal storage and delivery yard, as well as natural stone merchants. The former coal yard has ceased trading from this site and the natural stone business has moved to Stoke Ferry Timber as a complementary associated business.

"The site is now vacant and, given its previous use, is deemed to fall within the definition of previously developed land or a 'brownfield' site. The site is also affected by contaminants as a result of solid fuel storage and transport and will require significant remediation in order to be appropriate for any new development on the site.

"This site provides an opportunity for Northwold to provide modest additional housing to complement existing services and facilities. The site's contamination can be cleared and remediation measures put in place to create a 'clean' site, safe for future occupiers and adjoining residents."

West Norfolk's planning committee will discuss the application when it meets on Monday, January 10.