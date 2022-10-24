Homes plan revealed for site near RAF Marham
- Credit: Google
Four new homes could be built in the village next to one of the region's biggest military bases.
A developer named in planning papers as J Bettridge has applied for outline planning permission for four "large style dwellings" on the Old Gym at Marham.
The site on The Street, around a mile from the RAF base, has previously been used by a farm vehicle repair business. A planning statement says this has now closed and the existing buildings are deteriorating.
The statement says the four "luxury" houses would be built in a line along the site.
Each would have its own private drive and garage. Properties would also be triple-glazed, have solar panels and ground source heat pumps.
The statement says the scheme would replace the noise and number of vehicles visiting a commercial site with much-needed housing.