Homes plan revealed for site near RAF Marham

The Old Gym at Marham, where four new homes could be built - Credit: Google

Four new homes could be built in the village next to one of the region's biggest military bases.

A developer named in planning papers as J Bettridge has applied for outline planning permission for four "large style dwellings" on the Old Gym at Marham.

The site on The Street, around a mile from the RAF base, has previously been used by a farm vehicle repair business. A planning statement says this has now closed and the existing buildings are deteriorating.

The statement says the four "luxury" houses would be built in a line along the site.

Each would have its own private drive and garage. Properties would also be triple-glazed, have solar panels and ground source heat pumps.

The statement says the scheme would replace the noise and number of vehicles visiting a commercial site with much-needed housing.











