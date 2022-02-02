News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New Anglia Square revamp plans to be lodged at Easter

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:01 AM February 2, 2022
Norwich Anglia Square proposals

An aerial image of latest proposals for Anglia Square. - Credit: Weston Homes

Fresh plans for the revamp of Norwich's Anglia Square are likely to be lodged in a matter of months, the developers behind the scheme have revealed.

As a new image showing how the ageing shopping centre could be transformed was made public, Weston Homes said it aims to submit proposals with Norwich City Council around Easter time.

The latest designs for the proposed revamp of Norwich's Anglia Square were shown to the public at the weekend.

After previous proposals for the shopping centre's regeneration were rejected by secretary of state Robert Jenrick, developers Weston Homes and site owners Columbia Threadneedle went back to the drawing board.

Housing minister Robert Jenrick announced more funding for councils to house homeless people during

Secretary of state Robert Jenrick rejected previous proposals for Norwich's Anglia Square. - Credit: PA

They have held a series of consultation events with the public and some of the organisations which objected to the previous scheme.

That project would have featured a 20-storey tower block, more than 1,200 new homes, a hotel, cinema, car parks and new shops.

But the thinking this time around - ahead of a new proposal being lodged - is different.

The tallest building now would be eight storeys - 60pc smaller than the previous tower.

A pop up exhibition in Anglia Square to show the new proposals for development of the area.Byline:

Proposals will see Anglia Square demolished to make way for new shopping units and homes - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The number of homes has been cut to 1,100, while the originally planned 11,000sqm non-residential retail, cinema and office space was slimmed down to 4,000sqm, with no cinema.

People headed to pop up events at Anglia Square on Sunday (January 30) and Monday (January 31) to look at the latest thinking over designs - and to give their feedback.

And Weston Homes has confirmed it intends to submit plans to City Hall within months.

A pop up exhibition in Anglia Square to show the new proposals for development of the area

Anglia Square. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A spokesman said: "Weston Homes has been pleased to see people for the third exhibition of proposals for Anglia Square, ahead of the planning submission which it is anticipated will take place around Easter.

"From the third exhibition people have been able to see more detail in relation to the appearance of the buildings.

"The proposals for the revised masterplan and massing were presented at the last two events, both of which have evolved based on the feedback Weston Homes has received from the consultations.”

