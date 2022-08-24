News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Massive renewable energy battery approved for Norfolk hamlet

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:01 PM August 24, 2022
Solar farm could help power Britain's railway

The batteries can be used to store solar energy until periods of high demand - Credit: EDF

Permission for a massive battery to be installed in a small hamlet south of Norwich has been confirmed, but concerns remain that it is not in the right place.

The facility, which will be built just off the A140 in Dunston, will be used to power tens of thousands of homes at times of high demand.

South Norfolk Council (SNC) has now given the plans approval to proceed.

While not connected to any particular renewable project, applicant Electric Land said it will be a vital part of the region's infrastructure, storing wind and solar energy to feed into the National Grid when needed.

With 130 megawatts of battery units, it would be around 2.5 times larger than the £25m, 49.9mw battery facility being developed next to a nearby substation.

The biggest energy storage system in the UK is planned for Teesside, which will store 360mw.

At a development committee meeting on Wednesday, councillors heard concerns about the safety of the batteries if there was ever a fire and whether the location was appropriate.

But the applicant said health and safety are built into the design.

Charles Bussey, from Stoke Holy Cross Parish Council, argued the application is in the wrong place and should have been on the other side of the A140 closer to the substation.

He said: "Nothing has been mentioned about how it is going to connect to the grid, it would have been more convenient, easier."

Clive Fagg, speaking on behalf of Electric Land, said the scheme would support the UK powering itself rather than importing from abroad.

Mr Fagg explained the project couldn't be closer to the substation because the land was already planned for an expansion of its current use.

He also promised each unit has smoke detection and a variety of other measures to prevent fires.

David Bills said projects that help towards zero emission were needed but said he would support it "with a heavy heart".

He said: "One thing that does concern me is the proliferation of solar farms within Norfolk. This one, once it's there it's there, unlike a solar farm which has a life of 'x' number of years."

The application was unanimously approved.

An Electric Land representative said the company was happy to get approval and it has worked hard to make sure screening of the site was acceptable.

