Plans submitted for eight homes behind town's surgery
Plans for eight new homes for over-55s in Long Stratton have been submitted to South Norfolk Council.
The applicant, Barham Homes Ltd, has proposed that the eight homes be built on a patch of land behind the town’s surgery, accessed from Swan Lane.
Residents would pass through the surgery’s car park to reach the homes, with a new private parking area set aside for a total of 12 cars.
Each home would have two bedrooms, a living room, a shower room and a kitchen with space for dining.
Double doors from the living rooms and kitchens would provide access to back gardens.
Though the council has not yet said when a formal decision on the plans will be announced, it has set itself an internal target date of December 15 to examine them.
The plans (2021/2341) are open for consultation from local residents until November 16.
