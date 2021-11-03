Plans submitted for eight homes behind town's surgery

An aerial image of the land on which the eight homes could be built, with the surgery, and Swan Lane behind it, visible to its north east. - Credit: Google

Plans for eight new homes for over-55s in Long Stratton have been submitted to South Norfolk Council.

The applicant, Barham Homes Ltd, has proposed that the eight homes be built on a patch of land behind the town’s surgery, accessed from Swan Lane.

Residents would pass through the surgery’s car park to reach the homes, with a new private parking area set aside for a total of 12 cars.

Each home would have two bedrooms, a living room, a shower room and a kitchen with space for dining.

Double doors from the living rooms and kitchens would provide access to back gardens.

Though the council has not yet said when a formal decision on the plans will be announced, it has set itself an internal target date of December 15 to examine them.

The plans (2021/2341) are open for consultation from local residents until November 16.