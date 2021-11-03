News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans submitted for eight homes behind town's surgery

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:39 PM November 3, 2021
Land behind Long Stratton Surgery, on which eight homes could be built off Swan Lane.

An aerial image of the land on which the eight homes could be built, with the surgery, and Swan Lane behind it, visible to its north east. - Credit: Google

Plans for eight new homes for over-55s in Long Stratton have been submitted to South Norfolk Council. 

The applicant, Barham Homes Ltd, has proposed that the eight homes be built on a patch of land behind the town’s surgery, accessed from Swan Lane.  

Residents would pass through the surgery’s car park to reach the homes, with a new private parking area set aside for a total of 12 cars.

Each home would have two bedrooms, a living room, a shower room and a kitchen with space for dining.

Double doors from the living rooms and kitchens would provide access to back gardens. 

Though the council has not yet said when a formal decision on the plans will be announced, it has set itself an internal target date of December 15 to examine them. 

The plans (2021/2341) are open for consultation from local residents until November 16.

South Norfolk District Council
Long Stratton News

person