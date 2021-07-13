News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Plans to convert historic hotel into flats will be discussed by councillors

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 7:49 AM July 13, 2021   
The Castle Hotel, in Downham market. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Castle Hotel, in Downham Market. - Credit: Archant

Downham Market Town Council will give its view on a planning application to convert a historic hotel into flats and a house of multiple occupation.

A listed building consent and planning application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council to turn the Castle Hotel in Downham Market into seven self-contained flats, a five bedroom small house in multiple occupancy (HMO) and associated amenity and parking area.

A listed building application to convert the hotel into apartments, to change a brewhouse into a one-bedroom property and to create another one bedroom property had previously been granted.

A statement from NKF Planning Consultancy Ltd on behalf of the applicant said the vision for the scheme is to "create a sustainable new living environment" to promote an active lifestyle and sense of wellbeing, while conserving the character and appearance of the grade II listed building.

It added: "The scheme will deliver a range of residential accommodation from one bedroomed flats to one bedroomed dwellings, which will be of a high quality and design consistent with the character and appearance of the building and the Downham Market conservation area."

It said the proposal would require "minimal internal and external changes" and would deliver heritage benefits and secure the future of the listed building.

You may also want to watch:

Howard and Helen Fradley put the 12-bedroom establishment on the town's High Street up for sale in January 2016 after wanting to retire.

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for 28 years. Picture: Chr

Howard and Helen Fradley who had run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market. - Credit: Archant

The couple placed the building on the market and were forced to drop the asking price after years of not receiving any offers.

And an online auction took place earlier this year to sell the property.

Downham Market Town Council has previously objected to plans to convert the hotel into flats on the grounds of the loss of hotel accommodation in the town.

Most Read

  1. 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
  2. 2 Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140
  3. 3 International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town
  1. 4 Man hit by police car during brawl after England v Italy
  2. 5 Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid
  3. 6 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
  4. 7 New homes site in village sells for £2.2m
  5. 8 'Scandalous' - Drivers' anger over city taxi rank move
  6. 9 19-year-old left with heart condition and trauma after horror pregnancy
  7. 10 Rescuers dig for two hours to pull dog from buried pillbox on beach

The council will now discuss its response to the new application at a full council meeting on Tuesday, July 13.

The socially distanced meeting will take place at the Jubilee Community Centre, and will also be live streamed to people in the centre's car park and on Youtube.

Downham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gordon Sanders owns Runwood Homes

Investigations | Exclusive

Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash

Joel Adams

person
Police and Forensic Services officers at the scene of the house blaze on Saturday.

Updated

Shock as man dies after house fire

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A funeral

Safety warning after items left in coffins at crematorium

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Patients across Norfolk and Waveney have had their say in the 2021 GP Patient Survey.

Data

How did your GP surgery score in annual patient survey?

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus