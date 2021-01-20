Landlords invited to webinar to keep up with changing rules

Published: 10:44 AM January 20, 2021

Landlords and letting agents with properties in Breckland have been invited to attend an online forum to find out the latest news about legislation, grants and housing safety updates.



Expert speakers will share information on grants that are currently available to landlords in Breckland, an overview of new rental legislation starting in June, and guidance about Notices of Possessions, which are set to change in March.



Alison Webb, Breckland council’s executive member for health and housing, said: “Covid-19 has had a dramatic impact on the rental market and it’s crucial landlords attend this event to fully understand the vast array of support available, information on new grants and legislation that will be introduced over the coming months.”



The event is being organised by Breckland council via Zoom and will be held on 27th January from 6pm. Landlords can register for this free event by emailing privatesector.housing@breckland.gov.uk

