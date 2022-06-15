Housing developer's boss steps in due to family's anger over new home

Dr Emmaline Green and her partner Hadrian Holland outside their home on Kinsgfleet estate - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Disappointment with some new-build homes on a Norfolk estate has led to the boss of a housebuilding firm stepping in to discuss frustrations that have been raised.

Residents on the Kingsfleet estate in Thetford say they have experienced issues with their new homes, that they feel Hopkins Homes "do not take them seriously" and are frustrated by the customer service they get. Some say there is a lack of communication from Hopkins and have had unresolved snagging lists.

Some of the complaints include problems with water pressure, drainage and water pooling in gardens, finish and decorating and unfurnished roads and paths.

Dr Emmaline Green, of Cedar Road, is among those who feel let down by the firm and claims she has experienced multiple problems with her home.

The 46-year-old, her partner Hadrian Holland and 10-year-old daughter Beatrix, had to move out of their property after their ground floor flooded on May 23 and are currently living in temporary accommodation.

The family say the flooding occurred due to their toilet depressor getting stuck and water spilling out of it. And also claim they found "two lumps of concrete" in one of their drains.

Other problems that were raised with Hopkins they say include issues with an en suite shower, drain pipes not being attached to their outside walls properly and nails and debris in guttering.

Dr Green said: "People are spending their life savings to buy these houses.

"We're in debt on our credit cards as we have had to move from accommodation to accommodation.

"I have nothing left. The furniture downstairs was ruined.

"It's affected my daughter's mental health and mine. I've lost one of my locum jobs because I have been here."

Lee Barnard, group managing director for Hopkins Homes, visited the family's home last weekend to discuss the matters.

Mr Barnard subsequently said: “At Hopkins Homes we try hard to exceed our customers’ expectations and as a team are disappointed when we don’t meet those high standards.

“I have personally been to our Kingsfleet development to meet Dr Emmaline Green and to understand what happened.

"It is not clear who is to blame but we will be returning the property to its former condition giving Dr Green that new home feeling once again.”

Others living on the estate say many have gripes and accuse Hopkins of not seeming to be interested, complaining about "unresolved snagging" and a "lack of communication".

Martyn Brockett said: "You can communicate with Hopkins but they don't communicate back.

"Snagging for instance, they don't seem to be interested."

On snagging issues, a spokesman for Hopkins Homes explained: "We have a thorough internal quality assurance process, which targets a defect-free handover.

"Post-completion teething issues can occur and we have systems in place to deal with any such event. We are aware of some delay in resolving matters and this is being addressed."

And Richard Taylor said that while he has a "lovely home" he felt Hopkins could do better in its after service, adding that streets and paths where they live should be "up to standard by now".

He said: "We all feel a little hard done by.

"We live in a fantastic community but all the miniature gripes leave a sour taste."

On the issue of unfinished roads, the Hopkins spokesman added: "It is usual for final road surfaces to be applied at various stages as construction of any development progresses.

"We appreciate our customers’ patience during any intervening period and look forward to completion in due course."

Dr Green raised the issues as she didn't "want this happening to anyone else" but since contacting this newspaper has welcomed the visit of Mr Barnard to discuss the concerns.