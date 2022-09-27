News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Council leader: Investment zones will not be 'blank canvas' for housing

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:30 AM September 27, 2022
Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page

Attleborough could soon be part of a new 'investment zone' - Credit: Mike Page

A council leader has assured local people they will still have control over the growth of housing in their area, even if their community soon falls into one of the government's new 'investment zones'.

Breckland Council's Conservative leader Sam Chapman-Allen told a Thetford resident at a meeting on Monday that his authority would still have the final say when it came to deciding on planning applications - despite the government's promise to relax the rules in place in particular areas covered by the zones.

The new investment zones are proposed to cover up to 38 areas across the country and Norfolk has been invited to submit a bid to create one.

It is understood that the A11 corridor, including Wymondham, Attleborough and Thetford, is being eyed up by Whitehall as the preferred location.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council. Pic: Breckland Council.

Breckland Council's Conservative leader Sam Chapman-Allen - Credit: Archant

But Mr Chapman-Allen insisted that the new rules would "not be a top-down exercise" - and would be shaped collaboratively.

"At this moment in time, there is some misinformation that this is just a blank canvas for anybody to do what they like... and this is not the case," he said.

The government has not yet specified how the planning rules would be relaxed.

