Landmark lighthouse gets set for facelift

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:30 AM September 26, 2022
CB lighthouse paint job

Hunstanton Lighthouse has been surrounded by scaffolding ready to be repainted - Credit: Chris Bishop

A prominent coastal landmark is set for a facelift.

Scaffolding has been put up around the lighthouse, on the cliffs at Hunstanton.

Norfolk Coast Holiday Cottages, which runs the historic structure as a holiday let, said it was to enable the building to be repainted.

A lighthouse has stood on the site, near the St Edmund's Chapel ruins, since the 17th century when the mariners of King's Lynn and Boston requested the navigational aid to help their ships into The Wash.

In 1812, the lighthouse is said to have become the first around our coastline to dispense with coal fires and install parabolic reflectors.

Work began on the current lighthouse in 1838, when the tower and its pair of cottages cost £2,696.

It ceased operations in 1921 and its lantern was removed the following year.

Since being sold at auction for £1,300 in 1922, the lighthouse has changed hands a number of times before becoming a holiday let.

