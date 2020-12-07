Hotel manager hoping to give vulnerable a home this Christmas

Published: 6:00 AM December 7, 2020

Stuart Turner, general manager of the newly-opened Aspect Housing hotel on Earlham Road together with staff who will be looking to give homeless people in the city a roof over their heads this Christmas. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A hotel manager is hoping to give homeless and vulnerable people in Norwich a Christmas to remember by offering them a room, some warmth and a hot meal over the festive period.

Two period buildings formerly run as the low-cost hotel NR2 in Norwich's Earlham Road have been bought by Birmingham-based Aspect Housing and is now providing accommodation for vulnerable people.





Stuart Turner, general manager, wants to offer a room and a meal for between 30 and 40 people on the streets of Norwich on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

He said: "I would somehow like to offer these beds to those most in need here in this fine city of Norwich.

"They would have a clean bed, the chance to shower and although we do not have a kitchen myself and my newly employed staff here would cook something hot but simple for dinner on these two days.

"Surely a warm bed and a hot meal at this time of year would be welcome for many?"

Guests would also be provided with gloves and socks and a barber has also offered to do haircuts on Christmas Day.

Mr Turner, who lost his job on cruise ships earlier this year and has had some "really dark days", wanted to provide some much-needed positivity to those in need at the end of an already difficult year, following the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I feel so terribly passionate about being able to give something back to the city we all love.

"It's just trying to give them the hope of a new start. It's an amazing feeling and so rewarding."

Prospective guests would be staying in rooms at the former Beeches Lodge building, close to the Roman Catholic cathedral and Plantation Gardens as the other site, Governor's Lodge, is full of people in need identified by other authorities including Norwich City Council and the probation service.

The Governor's Lodge, which is Grade II listed, and Beeches Lodge, were converted to the current accommodation after both were sold in 2017.

Before that, they formed part of a six-hotel group under ownership of businessman Tony Burlingham who ran the MJB Group.

Anyone interested in finding out more should call Mr Turner on 07765021779 or email stuart.turner@aspecthousing.org.uk



