Former school could be turned into homes

Proposals for the former Trowse Primary School site. - Credit: Repton Homes

A former primary school could be turned into homes.

Plans are due to be lodged with South Norfolk Council for the former Trowse Primary School to be converted into housing.

Norfolk County Council's own property company - Repton Property Developments - has joined forces with London-based Torrington Properties to put forward proposals for the former school, in Dell Loke.

The former Trowse Primary School. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The plans which are being worked up would see the school converted and refurbished to provide nine homes.

Seven homes would be created within the main, listed school building, made up of one to three-bedroom maisonettes.

The nearby single-storey building would be converted into two one-bedroom flats.

All would be sold on the open market.

None of the homes would be designated as affordable homes, as the number falls beneath South Norfolk Council's threshold for provision of them.

Norfolk County Council declared the school buildings, which date to the 19th Century and are Grade II listed by Historic England and date to the 19th Century, surplus to requirements in January 2020.

That was due to the construction of a new primary school south of the village, which opened in September 2020.

Consultation over the proposals took place earlier this year and council bosses say plans will be lodged with South Norfolk Council in the months ahead.

Greg Peck, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for commercial services and asset management. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Greg Peck, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for commercial services and asset management, said: "We have been pleased with the response from local people on the scheme’s design and the plan to sensitively retain and convert the existing school building.

"We will work with our partners to examine the feedback and make a final decision on how to proceed, and submit the planning application.”

The council says retaining and redeveloping the existing buildings will help secure the heritage of the building.

Council bosses say the plans would incorporate solar panels and air source heat pumps - a low carbon method of heating a home.

If permission is granted, then the aim would be for construction to begin in spring/summer next year.