Historic England considering stance on new Anglia Square plans

One of the main objectors to previous plans for Anglia Square has said it will give its opinion on new proposals within the next month.

New plans for the revamp of the Norwich shopping centre were lodged this week.

The controversial 20-storey tower, strongly criticised in the previous application, has been scrapped.

The rejected Anglia Square plans included a 20-storey tower. - Credit: Weston Homes

Developers Weston Homes and site owner Columbia Threadneedle propose up to 1,100 homes at the 11.5 acre site, along with retail and commercial space.

A concept image of plans for Norwich's Anglia Square. - Credit: Weston Homes

The scheme will include 14 buildings, ranging from three to eight storeys.

The previous plans had been granted permission by Norwich City Council in 2018 and recommended for approval by a planning inspector.

Robert Jenrick. - Credit: PA

But they were rejected by then local government secretary Robert Jenrick in 2020 because of the scale and massing of the buildings - sending the developers back to the drawing board.

A concept image of plans for Norwich's Anglia Square. - Credit: Weston Homes

Historic England and SAVE Britain's Heritage were among the organisations which had opposed the previous scheme, with concerns over the tower's impact on the city's skyline and the setting of Norwich Cathedral.

Heritage watchdog Historic England has previously raised concerns over the prospect of up to 1,100 homes at the site - and is currently considering its response to the latest plans.

A spokeswoman for Historic England, said: "We are currently considering Weston Homes’ new planning application for Anglia Square and will be giving our advice to Norwich City Council within the next month.

"We are committed to securing the best development possible at Anglia Square for the historic city of Norwich and the people who call it home and have advised Weston Homes and Norwich City Council during the pre-application period.

"We remain keen to work with Norwich City Council, community groups in Norwich and Weston Homes to achieve the best outcome possible."

SAVE Britain's Heritage has said it will comment once it has looked closely at the revised plans.

The Norwich Society has also previously raised concerns about the number of homes being proposed.

Anglia Square and Magdalen Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The plans are due to be discussed by Norwich City Council at a future date.

However, decisions on housing schemes are currently on hold, after a directive related to concerns about the impacts of nutrient pollution from developments on the River Wensum and the Broads.