Coastal caravan park to double in size despite fears of 'overload'

A caravan park in a coastal village is to almost double in size, despite concerns from locals that there are already too many in the area.

West Norfolk Council planning committee has given the go-ahead for a further 36 static caravan plots at the Meadows Caravan Park on the edge of Heacham.

The plots will cover a new site measuring 5.9 acres - around the size of three football pitches - which is bordered by an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) - a space designated for conservation by Natural England.

Heacham Parish Council had objected to the scheme, arguing the plans were contrary to the emerging Heacham Neighbourhood plan as the site was outside the area earmarked for development.

Chris Morley, a councillor on the committee, echoed these concerns arguing the development was effectively a new set of second homes outside the development boundary and in the countryside.

He added: “I’m not sure we need the extra tourism. What is the tipping point here? From Hardwick to Hunstanton I would suggest it is already passed. I live in the area. You already can't get through."

Ward councillor Terry Parish also raised concerns, arguing there were already too many caravans in the area.

The park has been run by McDonnell Caravans since 1985, with 41 plots on the site currently.

A report to West Norfolk Council recommended the plan for approval.

It said: "The development would not result in any material impact on visual or neighbour amenity or highway safety. Neither would the development result in conditions detrimental to the setting of the AONB."

Other committee councillors spoke in favour of the proposal. Brian Long said caravans had been an important part of Heacham's economy for more than 50 years.

The site owner, Mr McDonnell, said the caravans were not second homes but tend used by people for weekend visits.

Vivienne Spikings, the chairwoman of the planning committee said: "There isn't going to be an impact [to the landscape] because at the back of it is a Lidl.

"We are open for business in west Norfolk, the fact the applicant is wanting to extend is because there is a need.

"Covid has meant there are restrictions on foreign travel and EasyJet and British Airways are cancelling flights - people want to come to west Norfolk."

The application was approved.