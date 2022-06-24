Public asked for their views on massive Carrow development

People are being asked for their thoughts on a key part of a plan to bring thousands of homes and jobs to east Norwich.

Fuel Properties, the company behind the Carrow Works site has launched a consultation of the plans, which could deliver around 1,800 new homes, including shared ownership and affordable rent.

At a consultation event on Thursday, a spokesman said they were hoping to submit a planning application this summer, with a more detailed application coming in the future.

An artist's impression of Mint Yard, part of the East Norwich Masterplan - Credit: Fuel Properties

He said Fuel would be giving chances for the public to comment as the plans develop, with all feedback shared with the city council.

Andrew Bell, a resident of Paper Mills Yard, next to the development site, was positive about the plans.

He said the area is important to him, with his grandmother having worked at Colman's.

He said: "It's at the beginning stages, but I like the layout and how it fronts the river. I'm pleased to see they intend to keep the Abbey ground area in the middle as well."

Carrow Works was the former home of Colman's mustard for over 160 years and is centred around the Grade I listed Carrow Abbey.

The consultation website with feedback forms can be found at carrow-norwich.co.uk.

The Carrow Abbey development is part of the East Norwich Masterplan - a blueprint for the development of former industrial sites in Carrow and Trowse, with input and support from the city council