News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Public asked for their views on massive Carrow development

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 9:01 AM June 24, 2022
How Colman's Wharf could look

How Colman's Wharf could look - Credit: Fuel Properties

People are being asked for their thoughts on a key part of a plan to bring thousands of homes and jobs to east Norwich.

Fuel Properties, the company behind the Carrow Works site has launched a consultation of the plans, which could deliver around 1,800 new homes, including shared ownership and affordable rent.

At a consultation event on Thursday, a spokesman said they were hoping to submit a planning application this summer, with a more detailed application coming in the future.

An artist's impression of Mint Yard, part of the East Norwich Masterplan

An artist's impression of Mint Yard, part of the East Norwich Masterplan - Credit: Fuel Properties

He said Fuel would be giving chances for the public to comment as the plans develop, with all feedback shared with the city council.

Andrew Bell, a resident of Paper Mills Yard, next to the development site, was positive about the plans.

He said the area is important to him, with his grandmother having worked at Colman's.

He said: "It's at the beginning stages, but I like the layout and how it fronts the river. I'm pleased to see they intend to keep the Abbey ground area in the middle as well."

Carrow Works was the former home of Colman's mustard for over 160 years and is centred around the Grade I listed Carrow Abbey.

The consultation website with feedback forms can be found at carrow-norwich.co.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in north Norfolk
  2. 2 All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet at Riverside closes
  3. 3 Man admits hiding camera to film 14-year-old girl in shower
  1. 4 Driver died in crash with tractor after misjudging corner on rural road
  2. 5 Acle roadworks force drivers to take detour via Great Yarmouth or Wroxham
  3. 6 'Norfolk's Battersea Dogs Home' is full as cost of living crisis bites
  4. 7 Two Norfolk hotels named among the most romantic in the country
  5. 8 Norfolk deli owner suffers severe spinal injuries in Ibiza diving accident
  6. 9 Much-loved dungaree brand to open one of only three UK stores in Norwich
  7. 10 A47 dualling gets government green light

The Carrow Abbey development is part of the East Norwich Masterplan - a blueprint for the development of former industrial sites in Carrow and Trowse, with input and support from the city council

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Sung Kang with staff at the Bird in Hand in Wreningham.

Norfolk Live News

Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A gold Mercedes crashed into Swaffham's Iceland store's windows on Tuesday morning (June 21)

Norfolk Live News

Gold Mercedes crashes through windows of Norfolk supermarket

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Cantley Cock pub offers bottomless ribs, wings and sides on Wednesdays. 

Food and Drink

Customers flocking to Norfolk pub for its unlimited chicken wings and ribs

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Floods on Harling Road in Garboldisham.

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon