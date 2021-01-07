Plans submitted to convert former dog parlour into houses

Published: 11:33 AM January 7, 2021

Plans have been submitted to convert a former dog parlour and storage warehouse into houses.

Developers are looking to turn a building in Johnson Yard in Downham Market into three self-contained houses of various sizes.

A statement submitted as part of the application to West Norfolk Council said the building, which is thought to have been built in the early 1900s, was used recently as a dog grooming parlour and storage warehouse.

It added: "The proposals are to make the best use of an existing building.

"The development would retain the character of the existing building with minimal changes to the external of the building."

It also said the site has restricted external parking and suggested nearby car parks would provide "ample parking".

But Downham Market Town Council objected to the plans on the grounds that it was an "overdevelopment at three dwellings with access issues".

A statement added: "There is no parking facility on site being provided, which once again places more strain on parking within Downham Market."



