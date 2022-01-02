News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Restaurant that had cockroach infestation for sale for £90k

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:58 AM January 2, 2022
Diss Tandoori on Shelfanger Road was forced to close in 2018 following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin - Credit: Archant

A former Indian restaurant that suffered a cockroach infestation that posed a risk to public health is for sale for £90,000. 

Diss Tandoori, which closed in 2020 with its owner seeking new investors in a bid to completely revamp the building, is on the market through estate agents Parson, complete with a four-bedroom flat above the restaurant. 

“The restaurant has been closed during Covid-19 and is in need of complete renovation,” states the advert. “Separate access to the front of the building leads to a spacious four bedroom flat which offers great potential.”

Diss Tandoori

Diss Tandoori, which closed in 2020, is for sale complete with a four-bedroom flat above. - Credit: Google

Public health officials closed the restaurant on Shelfanger Road in October 2018 after inspectors discovered serious hygiene lapses including a "severe" cockroach infestation.

It briefly reopened and regained a three-star Food Standards Agency hygiene rating after taking action to address failings.

However in 2020 owner Sahill Shahriya closed it to both diners and takeaway customers while he sought help to further improve the business.

