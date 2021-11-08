Go-ahead for 72-bed care home in Downham Market despite objections

The site on Bexwell Road, Downham Market, where a 72-bed care home could be built - Credit: Google

Plans for a 72-bed care home have been given the go-ahead despite objections and concerns over lack of car parking.

Developer Aspire LPP applied to demolish two homes set in "substantial grounds" on Bexwell Road, near the A10 roundabout at Downham Market, and replace them with a 72-bed care home.

Its agent said: “This application will deliver a new, purpose-built care home providing accommodation and care for the frail elderly with high dependency needs.

"It is well documented that the UK is facing an ageing population and the demand for new, high-quality accommodation for the elderly in need of care is a critical issue across the country."

On Monday West Norfolk council's planning committee heard Downham Market Town Council opposed the plan. It said: "Aspects of the proposed design are unacceptable, in particular windows and balconies at the rear overlooking a neighbouring property and a built footprint oppressively close to the boundary line."

It added: "This application would further increase traffic journeys in Bexwell Road as there are no nearby public transport links and 28 parking spaces for a 72-bed care home is totally inadequate."

Addressing the planning meeting, Downham town councillor Frank Damon said the site had originally been earmarked for residential development, including affordable homes.

Hamish Watson, for the developers, told councillors because of their age, none of the residents would drive or have cars.

Eight letters of objection were received. One said it was an "already busy road" with two schools nearby, as well as proposed entrances for a Starbucks, McDonald's and supermarket.

One letter was received in support. It said: "I fully support this proposal as there is an immediate need for such investment in the town and more importantly the people that need these facilities."

A report to councillors recommended they approve the scheme. It said: "In the overall planning balance, officers consider that the overriding need for the proposed facility in this area, and the economic benefits it brings should be given significant weight in the decision-making process."

Seventeen councillors voted in favour. One abstained.