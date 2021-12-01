News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Charity urges people to seek help over winter energy bills

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 9:52 AM December 1, 2021
Gas hob

Community Action Norfolk has urged people worried about energy bills this winter to seek help. - Credit: PA

People worried about managing energy bills this winter are being urged to seek advice from a Norfolk charity.

Rising gas bills, energy suppliers going bust and driver shortages causing delays in heating oil deliveries are all contributing to concerns.

Dereham-based charity Community Action Norfolk (CAN) is offering advice sessions to people worried about managing their electricity, gas, heating oil and water bills.

Rik Martin from Community Action Norfolk. 

Rik Martin, chief executive of Community Action Norfolk. - Credit: Community Action Norfolk

CAN chief executive Rik Martin said: “We’ve delivered energy awareness training to the public and hundreds of frontline professional staff for several years under the banner of the Big Energy Saving Network from Citizens Advice.

"It’s taken on a new urgency of late with the dramatic rises in gas prices. Now is not a good time to switch supplier, but we can advise on many other ways of getting help with energy bills and making savings on energy usage."

To join an advice session or arrange a visit, email office@communityactionnorfolk.org.uk or call 01362 698216.

Most Read

  1. 1 Case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk
  2. 2 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
  3. 3 Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK
  1. 4 Shocking footage appears to show £100m Marham jet crashing off carrier
  2. 5 Man charged with drink driving after crash at police station
  3. 6 Confusion as people in Norfolk mistakenly turn up for booster jab
  4. 7 Woman with scissors said she wanted to murder someone at supermarket
  5. 8 Waste carrier fined £1,900 after metal and containers found in woodland
  6. 9 6 ice rinks to visit in Norfolk and Suffolk this Christmas
  7. 10 Norfolk Labour website tells people not to vote for party
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Proposals for Vauxhall Roundabout in Great Yarmouth

Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Hopes rekindled for new £20m railway station

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Brooke Swaisland has been found in Norwich.

'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns...

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk could see a snowy March.

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk - but will it last?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon