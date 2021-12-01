Charity urges people to seek help over winter energy bills
- Credit: PA
People worried about managing energy bills this winter are being urged to seek advice from a Norfolk charity.
Rising gas bills, energy suppliers going bust and driver shortages causing delays in heating oil deliveries are all contributing to concerns.
Dereham-based charity Community Action Norfolk (CAN) is offering advice sessions to people worried about managing their electricity, gas, heating oil and water bills.
CAN chief executive Rik Martin said: “We’ve delivered energy awareness training to the public and hundreds of frontline professional staff for several years under the banner of the Big Energy Saving Network from Citizens Advice.
"It’s taken on a new urgency of late with the dramatic rises in gas prices. Now is not a good time to switch supplier, but we can advise on many other ways of getting help with energy bills and making savings on energy usage."
To join an advice session or arrange a visit, email office@communityactionnorfolk.org.uk or call 01362 698216.
