Five new village homes rejected due to road dangers

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:33 PM November 2, 2022
Five houses on Brandiston Road, Cawston, have been rejected

Plans for five homes in a village near Aylsham have been rejected, with fears the road is too dangerous.

Broadland District Council has rejected plans for three self-build and two build-to-rent homes in Cawston, on land at Brandiston Road.

The homes would have been marketed to locals first at a 20pc discount on market values.

But locals, planning officers and councillors raised concerns about the plans, arguing it was too dangerous.

Speaking at a BDC planning committee meeting on Wednesday, one resident told councillors the road was already hazardous with his neighbour suffering a "life-changing accident" on the road.

The developer said the development would help families stay in the area, with no single plots coming forward in Cawston for around 15 years.

Councillor Karen Vincent said there were strong principles behind the development, such as homes for local people.

However, she said: "Highways [officers] are quite strongly saying here they have severe concerns about it.

"I like the idea you are proposing but the location, from what Highways are saying, is just not sustainable." 

The application was refused. 

