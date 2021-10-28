News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Fears of 'wild west' developments prompt council rethink

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:00 PM October 28, 2021   
Breckland District Council and housing

Councillor Roger Atterwill raised concerns that Breckland would be more vulnerable to developers if its local plan was not completely up to date. - Credit: Ian Burt/Chris Bishop

Fears of housing developments springing up in an uncontrolled “wild west” fashion across Breckland has helped prompt its council cabinet to reconsider its timetable to review the district’s local plan.

A local plan is a policy document which provides a framework for the scale and location of developments in an area. 

At a September meeting, Breckland’s Conservative cabinet voted to proceed with a timetable for reviewing its local plan, such that there would potentially be a gap between 2024 and 2027 in which the plan would be out of date. 

Independent councillor Roger Atterwill warned this could leave Breckland vulnerable to developers, who would be more easily able to appeal rejections from the council’s planning committee. 

Breckland councillor and Swanton Morley Parish Council chairman, Roger Atterwill, is concerned about

Independent councillor Roger Atterwill "called in" the discussion about the local plan review timetable, so that it could discussed by the council's overview & scrutiny commission - Credit: Archant

At a Thursday meeting of Breckland’s overview & scrutiny commission, several visiting parish councillors told of residents’ horror of the prospect of an outdated local plan. 

You may also want to watch:

Yaxham parish council vice-chair Richard Whadcoat said residents were “incensed, to put it mildly, that they will no longer, it appears, have protection from inappropriate developments.

“They are astounded and feel totally let down.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
  2. 2 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
  3. 3 Police swoop on Norwich address
  1. 4 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
  2. 5 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
  3. 6 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
  4. 7 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
  5. 8 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
  6. 9 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones
  7. 10 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision

Referring to this week’s budget announcements from chancellor Rishi Sunak, Yaxham councillor Maggie Oechsle said: “If I was a land agent, I’d be ordering crates of Rishi’s new champagne.

“They will see it coming, they will plan and they will have their sites up and running, and all funds in place, ready to go, directly [from the moment] the local plan is not in place.”

Likewise, Mattishall parish councillor Graham Clarke said residents were “aghast” and “horrified” at the idea of giving developers “a three-year opportunity, basically, to revert to the wild west”. 

Council officers explained the timetable had been set out in its current form because of concern that new national policies could make any changes made both costly and ineffective. 

The commission voted to refer the matter back to cabinet for reconsideration, though the cabinet is not obligated to change its decision. 

Mr Atterwill said he was “very pleased” with the commission’s decision, and urged the cabinet to “reconsider their approach”.

Tim Birt

Green councillor Timothy Birt - Credit: Breckland Council

Green councillor Timothy Birt said: “I hope it is not too late and that cabinet read the public mood correctly.”

Terry Jermy who is chair of the board at Charles Burrell Centre and a town, district, and county cou

Labour group leader Terry Jermy - Credit: Archant

Terry Jermy, leader of the council’s Labour opposition, said: “This is not a party-political issue – it is crucial that we get this right for all Breckland residents.”

Breckland District Council
Thetford News
Dereham News
Attleborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One of the homes on Hargham Road, Old Buckenham

Breckland District Council

Work started on four new homes without permission

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A flight from Aberdeen bound for Norwich has returned to Aberdeen Airport.

Flight bound for Norwich turns back to Aberdeen

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Hemsby Beach

Man dies after medical emergency on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQ

Investigations | Exclusive

Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Joel Adams

person