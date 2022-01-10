News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vote over former sailing school's future delayed

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:30 PM January 10, 2022
Sailcraft Sea School in Brancaster Staithe, pictured while it was still in operation in August 2016.

Sailcraft Sea School in Brancaster Staithe, pictured while it was still in operation in August 2016. - Credit: Google

Councillors have narrowly voted to delay their decision over whether to demolish a disused sailing school on the north Norfolk coast and replace it with two new homes. 

Langton Homes Ltd has applied for permission to knock down the three buildings which comprised the Sailcraft Sea School in Brancaster Staithe to make space for the homes. 

The school closed in December 2018, and the developer argues that the buildings are “not fit for purpose for modern commercial use”.

Brancaster Parish Council have opposed the plan, saying that they would like the buildings to remain residential, but West Norfolk borough council’s planning officers recommend that the plan be approved, saying they are satisfied by the evidence of 'non-viability'. 

The borough council’s planning committee had been due to vote on the plan at a Monday meeting, but local independent councillor Bob Lawton requested at the meeting that the committee visit the site to see it for themselves.

Six councillors voted in favour of delaying their decision, with five voting against the site visit and five abstaining. 

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
Wells-next-the-Sea News
West Norfolk News
Hunstanton News

