Cause of major fire on coast which gutted five homes revealed

The fire tore through gardens at Brancaster Staithe, destroying buildings and vegetation - Credit: Chris Bishop

A major fire during the summer heatwave which destroyed five homes in a coastal village was caused by an electrical fault.

Fifteen appliances and more than 80 firefighters were sent to the blaze which broke out at Brancaster Staithe on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 19.

It destroyed a row of former council houses and the home of an 83-year-old woman, along with gardens, summer houses, boats and vehicles.

A woman escaped unharmed before fire destroyed a bungalow in Brancaster - Credit: Chris Bishop

Now a report by Norfolk fire service says the fire, which was believed to have started somewhere near Dale End, was caused by electricity arcing onto trees during the hot weather.

The document states batteries and a generator were believed to have been involved during the early stages of the fire, in which gas cylinders also exploded.

Vegetation behind homes off the main A149 through the village was tinder-dry after weeks without rain, as temperatures soared into the high-30s across Norfolk.

Brancaster Parish Council chairman Tom De Winton outside the row of former council houses destroyed by fire at Brancaster Staithe - Credit: Chris Bishop

The report states firefighters initially had difficulties accessing some areas, as the fire spread rapidly through back gardens towards the Village Hall.

Homes along the main road were evacuated as embers blew across it, setting vegetation on the salt marsh on the edge of the village alight.

Water from swimming pools was pressed into service to fight the flames as water pressure fell in the village and fire crews waited for water tankers to arrive on the scene to boost supplies.

A burned-out van which was destroyed in the fire - Credit: Chris Bishop

Despite the scale of the fire, which took some hours to bring under control, no-one was injured or worse.

The former council houses, which were completely gutted, were unoccupied and due to be demolished to make way form new affordable homes.

The remains of the properties have now been removed, while social landlord Freebridge Community Housing expects to file a planning application for the site soon.

A boat and outboard engine destroyed in the blaze at Brancaster Staithe - Credit: Chris Bishop

Brancaster Parish Council is holding a public meeting on the fire at the Village Hall on Friday, October 7 (6.30pm).







