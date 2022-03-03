Mystery buyer could kickstart 3,500 homes on outskirts of Norwich

The proposed Beeston Park development in Old Catton/Sprowston. The plans preceded the opening of the NDR. - Credit: Beyond Green

A major 3,500 home development could take a significant step closer - with a mystery buyer about to snap up hundreds of acres of land on the edge of Norwich.

And that has prompted concern about the pressures hundreds of extra homes, if built, would heap on some of the main roads into Norwich.

A group of landowners, including Norfolk County Council, are ready to sell 400 acres of land to the north of the city - although the identity of the buyer is not being revealed.

An artist's impression of what was planned for the Beeston Park development in Old Catton/Sprowston. - Credit: Beyond Green

And that could kickstart work on a 3,500 home development in Old Catton and Sprowston, most of it between North Walsham Road and Wroxham Road.

That major urban extension got outline planning permission almost a decade ago - but work to build the homes has yet to begin.

Two years ago development promoters - London-based TOWN and U&I - came forward with a proposal to sell the site to a single buyer, but that fell through.

However, a new buyer has made an offer which has been accepted by the main landowners.

The county council's Conservative controlled cabinet will, on Monday (March 7), be asked to agree to sell its 90 acre share of the site, near Sprowston Park and Ride site.

Details of the proposed sale, including the identity of the buyer and how much the council would make, are not being revealed, with the council citing commercial sensitivity.

A spokesperson from TOWN said they would not comment at this stage.

But the prospect of thousands more homes has prompted concerns about the impact on infrastructure in Sprowston and Old Catton.

Bill Couzens, vice chairman of Sprowston Town Council. - Credit: Labour Party

Sprowston town councillor Bill Couzens said he wanted to see more affordable homes for people, but was concerned about the impact on roads and health services.

He said: "The doctors' surgeries are already struggling and people are finding it difficult to get dentists, so that's a potentially big issue if there are to be thousands of extra homes.

"Traffic on North Walsham Road and Wroxham Road has come down since the NDR was built, but Wroxham Road, especially, can get busy in the mornings when people head into the city.

"So, with all these extra homes that could create problems if people are driving into the city centre for work."

History of the scheme

The Beeston Park scheme, much of it on land between North Walsham Road and Wroxham Road, was granted outline planning permission by Broadland District Council in 2013.

Those plans, by an organisation called Beyond Green, also included two primary schools, shops, office space, a hotel and community space.

They were revised in 2016 to allow homes in Old Catton to be built first.

But hopes the government would stump up £70m from the £5bn Housing Infrastructure Fund to help pay for the necessary infrastructure were dashed - and the homes have yet to be built.

The land is owned by a number of organisations, including the county council, Beeston Estate, Morley Agricultural Foundation, and the Alderman Norman Foundation.