News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Barrister brands pylon consultation 'deficient'

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:03 PM June 14, 2022
Hundreds of homes in north Norfolk have been left without power after a high voltage line fault. Pho

A London barrister has criticised consultation for pylons across Norfolk - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

National Grid has been accused of running a 'deficient' consultation process over its plans to build a chain of pylons through the Norfolk countryside.

Charles Banner QC, a legal expert hired by campaigners against the proposals, said the utilities firm had been too hasty in discounting alternative schemes and had not done enough to evaluate the environmental impact.

Under National Grid's plans, a 112 mile line of 50m high structures would be built, running from Dunston, just south of Norwich, to Tilbury in Essex. 

The company says the project is vital to ensure the UK hits its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, by increasing the amount of renewable energy produced in the region.

But critics have raised concerns about the impact the pylons would have on the countryside and have called for alternative options to be considered, including a proposal for an offshore cable.

Mr Banner, who was hired by anti-pylon campaigners, the Essex Suffolk Norfolk Action Group, said: “It is plain that National Grid (NG) has already resolved to proceed with this project and to discount alternative options - including those which involve no, or considerably fewer, pylons - including underground and/or undersea routes and/or upgrading existing infrastructure.

“Furthermore, NG has failed to evaluate the relative environmental impacts of the preferred route corridor against alternatives which involve no, or considerably fewer pylons."

Mr Banner said NG has a legal duty to consider preserving the natural beauty and conserving wildlife and geological features.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk family adventure park cuts ticket prices for June
  2. 2 Revealed: Villages where community volunteers clocked most speeders
  3. 3 Heavy traffic disruption after crash closes road near NDR
  1. 4 Man arrested on suspicion of neglect after girls found in street
  2. 5 Woman sexually assaulted in city centre
  3. 6 Enjoy afternoon sea or fish and chips al fresco after pub's garden revamp 
  4. 7 Road blocked after shipping container falls off lorry
  5. 8 Why are there stripes outside Carrow Road?
  6. 9 'Growing concern' for man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital
  7. 10 Park and ride remains closed due to Traveller encampment

He added: "The lay public consultees have not been provided with anything approaching a sufficient level of information to enable them to make an intelligent comparison of the environmental impacts of the preferred option compared to options which involve no, or considerably fewer, pylons.

“If left uncorrected these legal deficiencies will infect the later statutory consultation.”

A National Grid spokeswoman said the company has consulted with communities for the last eight weeks, seeking people's opinions.

"We have run 12 public consultation events, 12 public consultation webinars, as well as parish council and other stakeholder presentations," she added.

"We are listening carefully to the views of local people and will take their comments into consideration as we develop the proposals in more detail."

She stressed there will be another opportunity to comment on the scheme before a planning application is submitted in late 2024.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall was filming for a documentary about the Ice Age in Norfolk.

Wildlife TV presenter spotted filming in Norfolk for documentary

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park

Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Gary Arlow and his daughter Joely Carter with loaded fries and a cake from their new venture Birdy's Bakehouse.

Food and Drink

Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich Uni

Hospital named and shamed over free staff overnight parking failure

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon