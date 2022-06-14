Barrister brands pylon consultation 'deficient'

National Grid has been accused of running a 'deficient' consultation process over its plans to build a chain of pylons through the Norfolk countryside.

Charles Banner QC, a legal expert hired by campaigners against the proposals, said the utilities firm had been too hasty in discounting alternative schemes and had not done enough to evaluate the environmental impact.

Under National Grid's plans, a 112 mile line of 50m high structures would be built, running from Dunston, just south of Norwich, to Tilbury in Essex.

The company says the project is vital to ensure the UK hits its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, by increasing the amount of renewable energy produced in the region.

But critics have raised concerns about the impact the pylons would have on the countryside and have called for alternative options to be considered, including a proposal for an offshore cable.

Mr Banner, who was hired by anti-pylon campaigners, the Essex Suffolk Norfolk Action Group, said: “It is plain that National Grid (NG) has already resolved to proceed with this project and to discount alternative options - including those which involve no, or considerably fewer, pylons - including underground and/or undersea routes and/or upgrading existing infrastructure.

“Furthermore, NG has failed to evaluate the relative environmental impacts of the preferred route corridor against alternatives which involve no, or considerably fewer pylons."

Mr Banner said NG has a legal duty to consider preserving the natural beauty and conserving wildlife and geological features.

He added: "The lay public consultees have not been provided with anything approaching a sufficient level of information to enable them to make an intelligent comparison of the environmental impacts of the preferred option compared to options which involve no, or considerably fewer, pylons.

“If left uncorrected these legal deficiencies will infect the later statutory consultation.”

A National Grid spokeswoman said the company has consulted with communities for the last eight weeks, seeking people's opinions.

"We have run 12 public consultation events, 12 public consultation webinars, as well as parish council and other stakeholder presentations," she added.

"We are listening carefully to the views of local people and will take their comments into consideration as we develop the proposals in more detail."

She stressed there will be another opportunity to comment on the scheme before a planning application is submitted in late 2024.